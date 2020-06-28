Robbie Alcasabas
- St. Joseph
- Soccer, football
Q: Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Paul Pogba
Q: Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Alcasabas, Manuel Chavez and Bryan Jones
Q: What Are Your Plans After High School?
Studying computer science at the University of North Texas
Q: What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
The feeling of being on a team/family and knowing that everyone supports you unconditionally.
