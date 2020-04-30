Senior Profile: Sydney Peters

Sydney Peters

School: Edna

Sports Played: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Tennis, Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Madison Daigle

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Koop, Coach Lesak, Coach Wilson, Coach Trevino, and Coach John

What Are Your Plans After High School?

 To attend UHV and study Elementary Education

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The last 3 district games of softball season, which we had no idea would be the ONLY district softball games this season. I will definitely cherish the memories.

