School: Karnes City High School
Sports Played: Softball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Cat Osterman
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Kelsie McEarchern and Anna Martian
What Are Your Plans After High School?
I will go to Coastal Bend College and study in Kinesiology. I will also be playing college softball as a courage!
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
When my little 3A high school team beat a cocky 6A school that was ranked 10th in state
