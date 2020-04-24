Tessa Ramirez
Contributed Photo

School: Karnes City High School

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Cat Osterman

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Kelsie McEarchern and Anna Martian

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I will go to Coastal Bend College and study in Kinesiology. I will also be playing college softball as a courage!

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

When my little 3A high school team beat a cocky 6A school that was ranked 10th in state

