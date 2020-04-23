Senior Profile: Tracelyn Ross

Tracelyn Ross

School: Refugio High School

Sports Played: Volleyball, softball, track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Don't really have one.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Hemphill, Coach Franz, Coach Monte, Coach Brown.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Hopefully play volleyball for a college.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Hard work pays off.

