Zack Shannon
- Victoria East
- Baseball
Q: Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Cody Bellinger
Q: Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
All of my coaches have been influential.
Q: What Are Your Plans After High School?
I will be playing college baseball at Indian Hills in Centerville, Iowa.
Q: What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
Fellowship with teammates.
