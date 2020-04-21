Senior Profile: Zadie Williams

School: Victoria East High School
Sports Played: Basketball and track
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Da’Nasia Hood.
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Coach North.
What Are Your Plans After High School?
Go to UHV in Victoria and pursue my career in nursing.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
The way me and my team bonded I loved every moment with them they made me the confident person I am and my track team they never let me fail they always kept me pushing . It’s sad to see my chance of state stripped away.
