YORKTOWN — Yorktown’s run of success over the last three seasons can be attributed to each senior class in that time.
The class of 2022 is no different.
Seniors Seely Metting and Makenna Preslar have seen their fair share of games and adversity during a four-year career with the Kitty Kats. The setter-hitter tandem was expected to step up as varsity contributors right away after losing a majority of the team to graduation in 2018.
During Yorktown’s senior night, they had one last test to pass at home. District 28-2A rival Refugio had a 23-17 lead in the first set.
No. 14 ranked Yorktown rallied to close the set on an 8-0 run to win 25-23.
The Kitty Kats would go on win the next two sets 26-24 and 25-21 to beat Refugio in straight sets, stay unbeaten in district play and remain in line for their third consecutive district title.
“It really means a lot because we’ve come such a long way,” Metting said of the senior night win. “Some of our girls weren’t even on varsity when we started. For them to be some of the best players we’ve had in a long time, it shows how hard we work together and how great of a bond we have.”
Eight of Metting’s 11 kills came in the second and third sets as she and Preslar found a groove for Yorktown (27-5, 10-0). Preslar finished the game with 11 assists.
After committing numerous errors in the first set, Yorktown coach Irma Gomez needed someone to step up. She was pleased to see both Metting and Preslar do what’s expected of them.
“Everybody around [Seely] gets better,” Gomez said. “So they fed off that with each other. This group probably has the best gel of any team that I’ve ever coached here at Yorktown. I’m not exaggerating.
“That was just a tear-jerker. Just talking about it right now, I could cry. But for [Makenna] to be a leader on the floor and help her team, that’s how she overcomes adversity. That was big for us.”
Refugio (20-11, 5-4) lamented its missed chances Tuesday night despite playing what first-year head coach Lisa Brown called their best game of the season.
The Lady Cats had the six-point lead in the first and were able to fight off six set points in Set 2, but couldn’t finish either frame.
“They stuck together,” Brown said. “They called the ball. They were communicating a lot better. They just played as a team tonight.”
Refugio could point to Bianca Jimenez’s injury in the second set as a turning point. Jimenez did not return to play after being helped off the court.
“My girls played really well tonight,” Brown said. “They really stepped up today. I think when [Bianca] went down, it kind of hurt us a little bit. The kids were really worried about her. It changes everything when a player goes down.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
