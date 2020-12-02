REFUGIO — Ethan Perez caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Refugio’s dramatic 45-43 win over Shiner in last year’s Class 2A, Division I regional playoff.
The Bobcats went on to win the school’s fifth state championship.
But Perez realized getting back to the state final as a senior would be a challenge with only four starters returning on offense.
“We had to stay focused throughout the whole year,” Perez said. “We knew we were going to have some bumps along the road. We were just going to have to overcome adversity and be the team we needed to be.”
No. 2 Refugio (11-0) has not dominated opponents like it did last season, but has made its way back to the quarterfinals where it will face No. 1 Shiner (11-0) at 1 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“We definitely had to be patient and have a lot of practice,” said senior Zavien Wills. “Everybody on this team is really dedicated. They know what they want and they want championships.”
Wills remembered what he learned playing with last year’s seniors and did his best to follow their lead.
“We’re taking what they taught us and passing it down,” he said. “Our confidence has come up a lot. We know when we step on the field we’re going to do the job.”
Refugio coach Jason Herring credits his seniors with keeping the team on the right path through distractions caused by COVID-19, district-mandated byes and a forfeit in the first round of the playoffs that created a three-week layoff.
“They’re everything,” Herring said. “When you have seniors, everything is easier. We don’t have very many seniors, but the seniors we do have, have done a great job. They’ve done an excellent job of doing everything we need to do to get us in this position. Our seniors have done a great job of bringing these young pups along.”
Perez has been impressed by the underclassmen’s willingness to work hard through the season.
“This team has been great,” he said. “Everyone picks up for each other and is always there for each other. We’ve been growing a lot. Week by week we’ve just been getting better and better. This team has come a long way.”
Refugio’s improvement has allowed it to extend its streak of quarterfinal appearances to 14.
“I honestly wasn’t sure if we could pull it off this year,” Herring said. “It’s not because of lack of talent, but because we were so young. We’ve never been this young.”
Refugio’s seniors are relying on their younger teammates to take them another step toward their goal.
“You have to be a team in order to win,” Perez said. “You have to count on each other. I’ve thought about going as far as we can. I’ll take whatever comes and whatever I can get.”
