SHINER — Shiner’s drive to the Class 2A, Division I quarterfinals started with summer conditioning drills, continued with preseason practices, an undefeated regular season, and playoff wins over Harper, Freer and Mason.
But in many ways the foundation was laid six years ago in middle school.
A large, talented senior class worked its way to the varsity by forging a bond on and off the field.
“I really feel like our class has a lot of competitive spirit and it’s been that way since elementary school,” said senior Brock Sestak. “In football, we always wanted to be the best.”
The No. 1 Comanches (11-0) will take the field against No. 2 Refugio (11-0) at 1 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio with 21 of the 23 classmates still members of the team.
“It’s been a lot a fun,” said senior Garrett Cowan. “Every day is new and is going to be interesting. We’re very competitive. Even academically, we’re all close in our ranking.”
Shiner Coach Daniel Boedeker appreciates the hard work the seniors have put in during their careers.
“It definitely makes a huge difference, especially with the leadership,” Boedeker said. “This class shows it by just the maturity we have in practice and the way we handle things. They’re very easy to follow with their work ethic, they lead by example just because of the way they approach everything.”
The seniors knew they would have to take charge for the team to fulfill its high expectations.
“We lost some good leaders in Donyai (Taylor) and Devin (Lehnert),” Sestak said. “But it’s hard for me to see because of this senior class. This senior class has stepped up and brought leadership to the team. I think that’s probably the difference between us is more leadership with 21 seniors.”
The seniors began to display their leadership with their willingness to press forward despite the uncertainty of what would happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a lot of players coming back and we were all ready to go,” Cowan said. “We worked hard in the preseason. We kept on going and pushed ourselves and worked as hard as we could. We’re moving along and getting better and better every day.”
Shiner was able to play nine games, but still had to deal with long layoffs during District 13-2A bye weeks.
“Some teams take the bye weeks and take them as a break,” Sestak said. “We pretty much had a full week of practice during those bye weeks so I think that’s really helped us.”
The senior class is proud of its accomplishments, but would like to add another feat to its legacy – a state championship.
“I think this year we’re all a little more focused since we know this is our last chance,” Cowan said. “This is it for all of us.”
