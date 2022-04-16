Ashley Reyna wanted to make an impact when she stepped onto the UHV campus five years ago.
The senior infielder from Harlingen didn’t care whether it was on the field or in the classroom.
Reyna finished Game 1 of Saturday’s Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader with Huston-Tillotson University 1-for-3 with a double to help UHV pick up an 8-0 win in five innings.
It was her 10th double of the year and furthered her career record mark of doubles to 44 and also sparked a four-run third inning that put UHV up 6-0 at the time.
They were her final home games of her college career.
“I just have to be confident no matter what,” Reyna, a .519 hitter, said. “A new at-bat is a new opportunity. You just can’t hold onto what happened, and you can only control what’s going to happen next.”
Reyna overtook former Jaguar Michelle Revels, who had 42 doubles from 2016 to 2018, during a sweep of the University of the Southwest last week. She picked up three doubles in the doubleheader.
She currently holds spots on the career rankings in doubles, RBIs, games played hitting, hit by pitch and fielding putouts.
The senior opted to use her extra year of eligibility granted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been such a pleasure to watch her grow over the last five years,” said UHV coach Lindsey Ortiz. “I’m so proud of the woman she is and I know she’s ready to take on the real world. So getting to see her enjoy her senior year after everything we’ve been through is great. And it was poetic that she was the one to start (the rally).”
UHV (23-10, 16-6) won the second game 5-4 to complete the sweep of the Rams ( at the Youth Sports Complex.
Fellow senior Jackie Longoria delivered what turned out to be the winning run with her RBI single in the sixth inning.
Longoria followed the lead of Beeville grad Jessalyn Burkett, who broke a 3-3 deadlock with an RBI double to right field.
Burkett was also responsible for the first two runs for UHV in the first inning after they came home to score on a ground ball that turned into a two-out error.
She was playing in just her 11th and 12th games this season for the Jags and made sure to leave an impression with three hits and a pair of RBIs.
“She’s been fighting for playing time and got an opportunity today,” Ortiz said. “She maximized her opportunity. I think we learned last year that the postseason is about firing on all cylinders at the end. I think this was the closest we’ve been to that.”
UHV was 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position during the third inning of Game 1. They finished the series 6-for-15 with nine RBIs.
Victoria East grad Cameron Steen had few high-leverage situations en route to her 10th win of the season in Game 1.
The sophomore hurler allowed five baserunners to reach base and faced four batters with runners in scoring position.
She finished the game with five scoreless innings in which she allowed three hits to pick up the decision.
“I just knew I needed to hit my spots that way I could get my outs,” Steen said. “When you do that, you’re doing your job and your defense will have your back.”
UHV 8-5, HTU 0-4
Game 1
HTU 000 00 — 0 3 2
UHV 204 02 — 8 8 0
W: Cameron Steen (10-3) L: Denisse Gracia (7-12). Highlights: (HTU) Abigail Rubio 1-for-2; Abigail Luna 1-for-2 ; (UHV) Lauren Caka 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Kaylle Lopez 1-for-3, 1 3B; Zoe Miranda 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Ashley Reyna 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 2B.
---
Game 2
HTU 000 300 1 — 4 6 1
UHV 300 020 x — 5 7 1
W: Kayla Dow (1-0). L: Anna McFarlane (6-7). Highlights: (HTU) Grace Ross 2-for-4; Rubio 1-for-3, 1 RBI; (UHV) Miranda 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Jessalyn Burkett 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B; Jackie Longoria 1-for-3, 2 RBI. Records: Huston-Tillotson University 15-19, 9-13; UHV 23-10, 16-6.
