Set pieces and a struggle to maintain possession proved costly for Victoria East during Wednesday night’s District 29-5A girls soccer game against Flour Bluff.
Until Monday’s game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial — a 2-1 loss for East — the Lady Titans had not played a game since Feb. 5, against Corpus Christi Carroll.
That time off had an effect on East’s stamina, but Flour Bluff’s overall attack proved too much as East fell 5-1 to the Lady Hornets.
“It’s always hard coming back after taking that long off,” said East head coach Misty Boenig, “but these girls have worked really hard and they continue to keep working and fighting for it all the way to the last second.”
Flour Bluff maintained possession throughout the majority of the game, but set pieces were the only things separating the Lady Titans and Lady Hornets early on.
Flour Bluff opened the scoring with headers from Maddie Barganski and Alyssa Garcia in the 5th and 9th minutes of the game, both coming off corner kicks.
East did not cross into Flour Bluff territory until midway through the first half but sophomore midfielder Bella Roth scored off a Kirsten Ysaguirre assist, cutting the deficit in half in the 30th minute.
The goal gave the Lady Titans life heading into halftime.
“We had a lot of bad first touches, and they were really quick to go to the ball. That’s something we struggled with a lot,” Roth said. “At halftime we said just to keep up the level of play, to keep going hard and to not give up that they’re ahead, to try to keep going.”
However, Flour Bluff stretched its lead in the second half with a free kick goal from Kaylie Rodriguez in the 49th minute. Barganski and Izabella Cintron followed up with goals in the 51st and 53rd minutes, stretching the Lady Hornets lead to 5-1.
East became the aggressor in the final 15 minutes and Flour Bluff received two yellow cards as a result, but East could not find the back of the net with their free kick opportunities.
April Aguirre led the East defense with 14 steals, and Emma Seiler had 10 saves in goal.
“I think once they started scoring on us, we kind of put our heads down,” Roth said. “I think we need to work on keeping our heads and staying in the game and not get down about it.”
The loss drops East to 2-5-1 in District 29-5A and 3-10-1 overall.
The Lady Titans next play at Gregory-Portland at 8 p.m. Friday.
“Overall the girls did the best they could, especially with the schedule that we’re given and playing this many games in a week,” Boenig said. “That’s just part of what happens and we’ve got to deal with that adversity and they’re accepting that and moving forward.”
