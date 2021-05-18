Sammy Brito always knew he wanted to play football in college. His only decision was where that would be.
The Victoria West senior mulled offers throughout the spring, but his mind kept bringing him back to one place.
The cornerback committed to play at Hardin-Simmons on Tuesday at the Victoria West gymnasium.
“It’s great up there,” Brito said. “I talked to some of the players and the they just made me feel welcome. I really love who my teammates are going to be up there and I’m just excited to get there.”
Brito wasn’t the only player to commit to Hardin-Simmons on Tuesday, as he was joined by defensive lineman Jalen Diaz.
“We started in middle school and we’ve been playing together ever since,” Diaz said, “it’s just awesome that we get to keep that going on the college level.”
The two were drawn to Hardin-Simmons by the campus and the coaching staff.
“The atmosphere there is amazing and I love the coaches,” Diaz said. “It’s really family oriented and I loved everything about it.”
Also committing for football were Chase Patek and Allen Dry.
Patek made his commitment back in February, and had been waiting for the moment to put pen to paper, as he will play at Texas Lutheran University.
“It feels very exciting to be able to do this,” Patek said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment and it’s finally here. People dream of this moment and I finally get to make my dream come true, it’s really exciting.”
Dry will long snap at Trinity University after choosing the school in San Antonio out of his 12 offers.
“It took a long time for me to get here,” Dry said. “I had been long snapping since I was a sophomore, but it wasn’t my main position. But I tore my hamstring last year and lost that starting spot on offense and defense so I told myself ‘I’ve got to learn how to snap better.’ That’s exactly what I did. I went to camps and got some attention, that got me some good attention and now were here.”
The Warriors also had signings in cross country, volleyball and baseball.
Kailee Marques, who ran cross country and track and also played soccer for the Warriors, will continue her cross country career at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“It’s been so much hard work and effort,” Marques said. “Definitely more than four years. Just this last summer I trained more than 300 miles and there’s a lot of effort that goes into it. But it feels amazing to know that it’s paid off and I’m going to be a college athlete. I just can’t wait to be with my new team.”
Leah Gonzales, the Victoria Advocate All-Area Volleyball setter of the year, will continue her volleyball career at Coastal Bend College.
“The coaching staff there is just some of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Gonzales said. “The head coach has always been so welcoming, he gave me his phone number before they had even started recruiting me and everyone there was always willing to answer any questions I had. They just made me feel at home.”
And Jace Mitscherling will play baseball at Clarendon College.
“It’s a surreal moment,” Mitscherling said. “I’ve dreamed about this forever and I’m so excited, I just want to get up there and compete. But I also know I want to focus on my education first and focus on my degree as well. It’s awesome that I get to keep doing what I love that I’m going to try and play baseball as long as I possibly can.”
With so many players signing, West athletic director Courtney Boyce knows it’s a special senior group.
“It’s a credit to what they’ve done in the classroom and the focus they’ve had on their grades,” Boyce said. “It gave all of them options on what they wanted to do and where they could go. And it also shows the work they did on the field, in the community and the amount of effort they’ve put into everything they’ve done. It’s a lot but these guys have had the wherewithal to do it.”
