ARLINGTON — Growing up, Luke Shaffer dreamt of performing on the biggest stage in Texas football.
Falls City’s senior quarterback just hadn’t envisioned it ending the way it did on Thursday at AT&T Stadium — getting congratulated by opposing fans, players and coaches despite a loss.
Shaffer was named the Defensive MVP in a 39-27 loss to Stratford in the Class 2A, Division II title game after racking up 16.5 tackles. He also added 201 yards passing and three total touchdowns.
“It means a lot to me,” Shaffer said. “But on any given day, anything can happen. I just went out there and told the team we had to give it all we’ve got. That was the main goal in mind.”
The Beavers’ 6-foot-tall signal caller knew his team was going to have to lean on its aerial attack more than in the past. Falls City’s veer offense averaged 68.7 yards per game passing entering Thursday’s game.
Shaffer opened the game 2 of 2 through the air for 79 yards and a touchdown to put the Beavers up in the first quarter.
“I know a lot of people think we can’t pass and we’re a run-oriented team,” Shaffer added. “But when the time comes, we can pass the ball and prove everybody wrong.”
It was the culmination of a two-year journey for Shaffer, who moved to Falls City from Smithson Valley before the 2020 season. He was thrust into the starting quarterback role after Jaxson Pipes suffered a season-ending injury in week 2 that year.
“When you look at him, you’re surprised by his athleticism,” said Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff. “You should see him in a 7-on-7 helmet. You’d think you’ve got like a 1936 football card from the Canton Bulldogs or something. He’s just a great athlete and fits what we want to do.”
Shaffer and the Beavers engineered a trip back to the state semifinals, where their 2020 campaign ended against Mart.
This year, in the fourth consecutive meeting between the Beavers and Panthers, Shaffer delivered the winning drive to get Falls City back to state for the first time since 2013.
In the end, Shaffer wanted to get to state for his teammates he calls brothers.
“It’s bittersweet. This is definitely a dream come true to play in this game,” Shaffer said. “But there’s a life beyond this game. If we were to win, it’d be another trophy in the room. What I take with me are the relationships and bonds I created with this family, this team, this community. I want to look back in 10 years and hopefully see all these faces at my wedding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.