FALLS CITY — Luke Shaffer can come across as unassuming.
The Falls City senior transferred last year from Class 6A Smithson Valley and nobody knew what position he played.
“I thought he was a guard when I first saw him,” joked Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff.
While not a guard, Shaffer’s 6-foot, 235-pound frame threw people off his trail.
But his athletic ability could get the job done in the trenches for the Beavers, playing quarterback, utility defender, and handling the kicking and punting duties.
The latter of Shaffer’s responsibilities is what helps him stand out.
“Part of being a football player is being versatile,” Shaffer said, “playing where the coach wants you to. So, it’s definitely a great aspect.”
While playing youth football in the San Antonio area, he volunteered to kick and punt for his team. From there, he’s been coached by renowned kicking coach Nick Gatto and rated as a 4.5-star kicker by the National Kicking Rankings.
He’s booted 71 kickoffs this season with 45 touchbacks to lead Class 2A, Division II. He also leads the state in punting with a 42.2-yard average on 17 punts.
That’s given Falls City (13-1) an advantage in just about every game this year.
“I think our special teams, at our level, really give us an advantage,” Kirchhoff said. “Mart’s got great special teams, too. They’ve got a good kicker and punter. But I think a lot of games we go into, it’s pretty lopsided on special teams because of him.”
Shaffer has also racked up 675 yards rushing, 977 yards passing and 36 tackles during the 2021 run.
As the Beavers gear up for a fourth consecutive state semifinal meeting with Mart (14-0), it’s no secret that Shaffer will have an influence on the game.
The two teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday from Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium.
While his leg gets plenty of praise, Shaffer and his teammates know they have to bring their A-game to reach the state championship game for the first time since 2013. Mart has beaten Falls City each of the last three years in this round.
“This group is more driven than ever,” said senior Cody Arrisola. “Since the beginning, this team has had one goal in mind: beat Mart and make it to state.”
The Beavers feel they’re lightyears ahead of last year, the first in Kirchhoff’s veer offense.
Falls City is in the midst of a 12-game winning streak in which it’s outscored opponents 523-90.
The veer figures to play a role in the Beavers’ defensive strategy to counter Mart’s high-powered offense. The Panthers, behind a three-headed rushing attack from seniors Neven Hickman, Klyderion Campbell and Trey Powell, average 53.5 points per game.
Hickman has rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season and each of the trio has surpassed 15 touchdowns on the ground.
“Our kids understand that we’re chain movers,” Kirchhoff said. “We don’t look for big plays. If they present themselves, then great. But we want to get first downs and move the ball, and control the clock and field position. We feel if we can get it to the fourth quarter, we’ve got a chance.”
NOTE: Falls City is the designated home team. Fans can purchase tickets online at Elgin’s page at events.ticketspicket.com.
The winner will advance to the state final against the winner of Thursday’s Albany-Stafford game...the state championship game will be played at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
