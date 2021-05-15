BEEVILLE — Luke Shaffer struggled on the mound in Falls City’s Game 2 Class 2A bi-district loss to Johnson City last week.
But Shaffer made sure the past did not determine his or Falls City’s future.
Shaffer pitched a four-hitter to lead the Beavers to a 5-1 Game 3 area-round win over Refugio on Saturday at Joe Hunter Field.
“Johnson City swung it well and they’re a great team,” Shaffer said. “We knew coming in that Refugio was going to be another great team. We kept our heads up, and we knew we had to fight.”
Falls City improved to 24-6 and has won two playoff series for the first time since 2009. The Beavers advanced to the regional quarterfinals against the winner of the Premont-Mason series.
“It was just one batter at a time and get every out that we could at the time,” Shaffer said. “We just compete. That’s probably our motto. We compete very well.”
Shaffer got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and was in command the rest of the game.
“That’s the good thing about Luke,” said Falls City coach Will Gates. “He was our quarterback after Jaxson (Pipes) went down this season. He played in a lot of big games. He’s just kind of a go with the flow kind of kid. He steps up when it’s time.”
Shaffer also did his part at the plate going 3-for-3, including a double in the Beavers’ four-run first inning.
“Luke settled in, and he threw a lot of strikes,” Gates said. “He was very consistent on the mound. He’s solid for us. He’s a leader. He’s a veteran. He’s very baseball savvy. His baseball IQ is real high. He understands the game. He understands when to throw a pitch, when to pick off. He’s just a smart kid.”
Falls City, which claimed a 2-1 win in Game 1, showed no signs of a hangover after committing three errors in the sixth inning of Friday night's 8-6 Game 2 loss.
“We sat down and had a long talk about adversity,” said center fielder Tanner Soliz. “We’ve been in that situation before last week against Johnson City. It gave us pause and made us the team we are today. We were able to come back out today and put them away.”
Refugio’s lone run came in the second inning on a double by Victor Garcia and Ethan Perez’s two-out infield single.
“We only brought back two starters from the team we had the last two years, and it was going to be a different year,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “We had come quite a ways throughout the year. I was really proud of how the kids fought and progressed throughout the year. For whatever reason in this series, that progress that we made didn’t show up.”
The Bobcats (14-4) loaded the bases in the top of the first without a hit, but had nothing to show for it.
Falls City took advantage of Shaffer’s double, a single by Jacob Hofauer, two walks, two wild pitches and an error for its big inning.
“That was huge for us,” Gates said. “I told the kids there are going to be some wounds today. We just have to be the last man standing and take the hits when we get them, and we’ve got to make plays, and we did.”
Freshman Isaiah Avery relieved Refugio starter Allen Perez in the first inning and after surrendering the double to Shaffer, settled down and yielded one run the rest of the game.
“We just let some things happen that weren’t Allen’s fault,” Kay said. “I was trying to change momentum and change pitchers. I thought Isiah did a great job when he came in. That’s that longest outing he’s had all year long.”
Refugio was able to get two runners on base in the top of the seventh, but Shaffer ended hopes of a Game 2 repeat with a strikeout.
“We let a game slip,” he said. “We had to forget about it. Just like last week. Either that game can conquer us and put us at home, or we can fight and come back and compete.”
Class 2A Area Game 3
Falls City 5, Refugio 1
Refugio 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
Falls City 400 010 x — 5 7 3
W: Luke Shaffer. L: Allen Perez. Highlights: (R) Ethan Perez 2-for-3, RBI; Victor Garcia 1-for-3, 2B, R. (FC) Shaffer 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 3-for-3, 2B, RBI; Tanner Soliz 1-for-2, 2 R, SB; J.D. Sartwelle 1-for-2, R. Records: Refugio 14-4; Falls City 24-6. Note: Falls City wins series 2-1.
