The Victoria West boys have made a name for themselves from 3-point range recently.
Most notably, junior guard Jeremiah Baldwin knocked down a 3-pointer with five seconds left to give the Warriors a 41-40 win over Flour Bluff on Tuesday.
That’s just one in a trend of 56 made 3-pointers for West (14-9, 5-2) over the last 10 games. Baldwin and fellow junior Zo Morgan have hit 16 and 18 shots from range, respectively, during that time.
The duo is known for their sharpshooting ability.
“It’s been big for me because that’s my main role on this team,” Baldwin said. “We’ve been running in, kicking out and making everything flow.”
In Tuesday’s win, West was 6 of 15 from 3-point range. Baldwin hit half of the Warriors’ six.
That ability has helped the Warriors win eight of their last 10 games as they prepare to travel to crosstown rival East on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve just gotten in rhythm,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “To have our players play in rhythm, to have confidence to shoot the ball and understand their team and coaches believe they can make it, it just gives an energy to the game and to the program.”
Morgan has been the hotter hand recently, riding a streak of six consecutive games with a 3-pointer.
The 5-foot-11-inch junior led the way with five of West’s eight 3-pointers in a 58-55 loss to district-leading Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
During this six-game run, Morgan’s confidence has been boosted by his teammates’ belief in him.
“It’s the trust that comes with my teammates and coaches allowing us to shoot,” Morgan said. “Knowing they trust me to shoot the ball, it boosts my confidence.”
It hasn’t been as easy for Baldwin, though.
While he is on a five-game streak with a made 3-pointer, he had to struggle at first. Baldwin had to acclimate to basketball after helping the West football team reach the playoffs.
He credits a warmup drill that forces players to shoot from five different spots behind the 3-point line for his recent run of form.
“Every practice we start off with Around the World and I get my shot,” Baldwin said. “After football season, I had to really practice shooting and get a feel for it. Every practice, I’ve gotten a little better.”
West’s goal is to push the pace both on offense and defense.
As they push the pace on offense, the Warriors want to maintain the confidence they’ve built being able to play inside-out, meaning kicking the ball out wide from the paint to the open man behind the arc.
“It stretches the floor for you,” McDonald said. “Our team feeds off when kids hit shots. They see that and they get excited for each other, it brings energy to the gym. But it compliments a lot of other things we do.”
