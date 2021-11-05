SAN DIEGO — Victoria West’s volleyball season came to an end on Friday.
The Warriors fell in four sets to No. 22 Sharyland Pioneer (23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 9-25).
West fell despite having eight aces against the Rattlers. The Warriors didn’t have a player surpass ten kills in the match, though.
Kaylee Steele had a team-high eight kills. Hannah Loest and Caroline Cohen had seven and six kills, respectively.
Daidree Zarate led the team in digs with 23. Jazmine Valenzuela was the other Warrior in double figures for digs with 13.
Kayden Clemons notched 14 assists to lead the way for West. Madelyn Rendon had 10.
West finishes the season with a 21-11 record.
Class 5A regional quarterfinals
Sharyland Pioneer 3, Victoria West 1
West 23 25 22 9
Pioneer 25 23 25 25
Highlights: (VW) Kaylee Steele 8 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Hannah Loest 7 kills, 7 digs; Dailynn Zarate 4 kills, 4 digs; Avery Carlow 2 kills, 3 digs; Daidree Zarate 23 digs, 3 assists; Jazmine Valenzuela 13 digs, 2 aces; Kayden Clemons 14 assists, 8 digs; Madelyn Rendon 10 assists, 9 digs; Abigail Schley 4 digs, 2 aces; Grace Weiler 3 digs, 1 kill; Record: West 21-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.