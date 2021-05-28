DRIPPING SPRINGS — Shiner needed an answer in its best-of-three Class 2A regional semifinal series after suffering a difficult Game 2 loss.
The Comanches found one in Jared Shimek.
Shiner scored six runs in the top of the first inning, and Shimek pitched five solid innings in an 11-1 Game 3 win that was stopped after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule Thursday night at Tiger's Stadium.
“I was hoping we could jump on them early, which we did,” Shimek said. “I just needed to go out there and throw strikes and let the defense work.”
The Comanches bounced back from a 6-5 Game 2 loss in which Mason (30-9) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Shiner improved to 31-4 and advanced to the regional final against the winner of the Sabinal-Evadale series. Sabinal took a 5-3 win in Thursday’s Game 1, and
the series will be decided Saturday.
Shimek yielded four hits, two walks and hit two batters, but struck out five, stranded nine runners and did not allow an earned run.
"I just wanted to keep playing baseball," Shimek said. "I knew I could rely on my teammates."
Shimek was helped by a triple play with the bases loaded in the second inning. A liner by Colby Brown glanced off Shimek’s glove and was caught by second baseman Drew Wenske, who stepped on the bag for the second out and threw to third baseman Bryce Filip for the third out.
“Jared came through in the clutch for us,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. We know he’s going to go out there and throw strikes and mix it up. We were able to play good defense behind him, and he competed his tail off in that important game.”
The Comanches had five hits in Game 2 but matched that total in the first inning of Game 3 when they sent 12 batters to the plate.
Christian Wagner had a two-run single. A.J. Patek had an RBI single, and Connor Winkenwerder had a two-run single.
“We were just saying we had to come out and play our ball,” Wagner said. “We needed to hit the ball and put it into gaps, and that’s exactly what we did. We were able to come out with all that momentum, and it helped us a lot.
“It took a lot of pressure off us,” he added. “We were able to just play our ball and do what we do.”
Shiner didn’t score again until the fifth on Shimek’s two-run single, and Wenske put the finishing touches on the win with a bases-loaded triple in the sixth.
“Sometimes it’s good to be able to do that when you are the visitor and take advantage of the opportunity,” Boedeker said. “That’s what we did. I told them we’ve got to come out swinging the bats and playing defense and don’t be afraid to make mistakes and they did a good job of that today.”
Shiner needed a boost after watching its one-run lead disappear in Game 2.
Wyatt Row hit a one-out single in the seventh and scored the tying run on a triple by Ivan Wofford. After Tyler Spencer was hit by a pitch, Tyler Schmidt hit what appeared to be an inning-ending double-play ball to shortstop. But the relay throw to first was wild, allowing the winning run to score.
“The lefty mixed us up pretty good,” Boedeker said of Mason pitcher Colby Brown. “We just had a hard time stringing hits together. We had the lead, and we’re trying to hang on to it, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out for us in the end.”
But the Comanches made sure the series concluded on a more positive note with their second consecutive Game 3 win.
“You get to this stage of the playoffs, it’s all about survival,” Boedeker said. “You’ve got to fight until the last out’s made. No matter what the score is, you’ve got to stay focused and play good baseball. Our kids understand that. They’re learning as we go along from the last two series.”
Class 2A Regional Semifinal
Game Two
Mason 6, Shiner 5
Shiner 040 010 — 5 5 3
Mason 220 000 2 — 6 7 3
Two outs when winning run scored.
W: Colby Brown. L: Bryce Filip. Highlights: (S) Christian Wagner 2-for-4, 2 R, SB; Ty Winkenwerder 1-for-3, RBI; Cash Shows 1-for-2. (M) Cody McBee 2-for-4, 2 R; Ivan Wofford 2-for-4, 3B, R, RBI; Colby Brown 2-for-3.
Game 3
Shiner 11, Mason 1
Shiner 600 023 — 11 10 2
Mason 000 010 — 1 4 2
W: Jared Shimek. L: Blake Lewis. Highlights: (S) Shimek 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 HP, 5 SO, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; Drew Wenske 1-for-2, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBIs, SB; Ty Winkenwerder 2-for-4; A.J. Patek 2-for-2, 2 R, SB. (M) Ty Spencer 2-for-3, 2B. Records: Shiner 31-4; Mason 30-9. Note: Shiner wins series 2-1 advances to regional final.
