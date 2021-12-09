TOMBALL — Shiner is going back to the state championships after a 35-28 win over Timpson in Thursday's Class 2A, Division I semifinal matchup.
Shiner and Timpson were playing in the semifinals for the second year in a row after Shiner won 48-7 in 2020.
Shiner struck first with Drew Wenske's 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Bishop, and would add two touchdown runs from Doug Brooks to lead 21-7 at halftime.
In the second half, Doug Brooks scored his third rushing touchdown and Dalton Brooks added two rushing scores and a game-saving interception to punch the Comanches ticket to state for the second straight year.
Shiner advances to the Class 2A, Division I state championship game against Hawley at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
For a full recap of Thursday's game between the Comanches and Bears, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
