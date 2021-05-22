WIMBERLEY — Shiner has not had to face much adversity this season.
The Comanches breezed through an undefeated District 28-2A season and swept through their first two playoff series by virtue of the 10-run rule.
But Shiner found itself in a win-or-go home Game 3 in the regional quarterfinals against Thrall.
“We know overall we’re a good baseball team,” Connor Winkenwerder said. “We’ve been playing baseball for so long, and we’ve been in all kinds of situations. We just had to come in and hit the ball and do our thing.”
The Comanches persevered and pulled out a 7-4 win Saturday at the Wimberley Baseball Field.
Shiner improved to 29-3 and moved into the regional semifinals against Mason, which swept its regional quarterfinal series against Falls City.
“I told the kids they got better today than they were when they came here just because of the game we had to play yesterday, and the game today made us a better team,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We were able to handle tough situations. We’ll improve from that. It was good to get the experience and know that they can overcome it.”
Shiner cruised to a 10-0 five-inning win in Game 1, but dropped a 14-12 decision in Game 2.
The Comanches faced a 2-1 deficit against the Tigers (25-6-1), but scored two runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“We’re not used to being down,” Cash Shows said. “Whenever we’re down, we kind of turn to each other and tell each other what we’re here for and get after it.”
Shiner uncharacteristically committed four errors, but its defense also helped it prevail by getting three outs on the bases.
“My defense is something I strive to do better, and of course hitting the ball all the time,” said Shows, who threw out a runner trying to steal second base. “I just kind of try to keep the ball in front and help my team out.”
The Comanches had one hit through three innings before coming to life in the fourth and fifth.
Shows hit a two-run double in the fourth. Jared Shimek and Connor Winkenwerder had RBI singles in the fifth, and Christian Wagner added a sacrifice fly.
“It’s about making adjustments,” Boedeker said. “We had a plan going in, and a lot of that early trouble had to do with being anxious and wanting to do well in a game like this. We just needed to stay relaxed and settle in and put the bat on the ball, and I thought we did a real good job of that."
Shimek was the starting pitcher for Shiner and worked into the fifth inning before Connor Winkenwerder came on to pitch 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.
“I was just trying to go out there and throw strikes and hit the zone,” Winkenwerder said. “I was trying to make them hit it to my defense behind me.”
Shiner not only held off Thrall without pitcher Ryan Peterson, who is limited to playing designated hitter because of an elbow injury, but also beat the weather.
“I warned the kids we may be here until 10 or 11 tonight,” Boedeker said. “But we were just going to play and hopefully get a good outcome.”
Class 2A Quarterfinal Game 3
Shiner 7, Thrall 4
Shiner 100 231 0 — 7 8 4
Thrall 101 100 0 — 4 10 2
W: Jared Shimek. L: Brady Salas. S: Connor Winkenwerder. Highlights: (S) Ty Winkenwerder 2-for-4, RBI; Cash Shows 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Ryan Peterson 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 SB. (T) Dallas Meiske 2-for-4, R, RBI; Luke Williams 2-for-4, R; Cayden Watson 2-for-3, RBI; Noah Hammack 2-for-3. Records: Shiner 29-3; Thrall 25-6-1. Note: Shiner wins series 2-1.
