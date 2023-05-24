Just under two months ago, Weimar defeated Shiner 11-4 in a District 29-2A game in what was scheduled as the two teams' last meeting of the regular season.

However, both programs knew there was a good chance they would face off once again in May.

“We planned on meeting back up, so when we play each other in district you kind of start preparing yourself for doing things that can hopefully help you out when you see them later on,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin.

The two schools will match up in a Class 2A Regional Final best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Austin.

Game 1 of the series is at 7 p.m. Thursday in Seguin at Texas Lutheran University’s Theos Morck Softball Field. Game 2 will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday in San Marcos at Texas State University, with Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.

After the loss to the Ladycats (35-6-1) on March 28, the Lady Comanches (29-5) haven’t dropped a single game. They advanced to the regional final after a 9-3 win over Granger in the regional semifinal.

“We’re playing really, really well. We have ever since the Weimar loss which was 13 games ago,” said Shiner head coach Jason Keller. “The girls have made a strong commitment to improve every day and working hard and we still have one more goal that we want to accomplish.”

Weimar, on the other hand, has just lost one game since it's win over Shiner and is coming off of a 2-0 series sweep over Milano in the regional semifinal. The school is seeking the its third straight trip to the state tournament.

"Both teams have gotten better. We've got a chance to play quite a bit more since the last time we played them," Maupin said. "We split in district so that sets up a really good series."

Shiner's 2022 season was ended by the Ladycats in the regional quarterfinal round. It knew this year, in order to get to the program's first state tournament since 2017, it would have to first pass through its district rival.

"There's a lot of good players on the field. They're a very well coached team. They've always been that way and our girls are well coached," Keller said. "It'll be a good matchup for us and we all know that in order to get where we want to go we have to get through Weimar."

The Ladycats enter the series outscoring their playoff opponents 61-1. Part of their success comes from its players in the circle, like Colorado State commit Reagan Wick.

Maupin thinks Wick and the rest of his defense will be key in the outcome of the series.

"I think it comes down to defense and defense making plays," he said. "Everybody's looking at offense, but I think that defense is going to be the key."

Whether it ends up being the Ladycats or the Lady Comanches, Maupin hopes the winner can best represent its competitive district at state.

"Both towns know what it takes to win," Maupin said. "Both towns are very knowledgeable in the game of softball, and so it just makes for a good matchup and hopefully whoever wins out of the two of us is able to go and win the state title."