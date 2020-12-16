SHINER — From the moment Shiner stepped on the practice field it had one goal.
The No. 1 Comanches were determined to play their final game of the season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“We always talk about it in the locker room,” said quarterback Tyler Palmer. “This is what we’ve been working for and it’s finally coming true so we’ve just got to go out there and do our thing.”
Shiner has fulfilled its mission throughout the season, coming through a rugged non-district schedule unscathed, breezing through District 13-2A, Division I play and dispatching five playoff opponents.
The lone challenge remaining for the Comanches (13-0) is Post (15-0) in the state final at 11 a.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.
Shiner prepares for state final. pic.twitter.com/6omqHePDtc— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 16, 2020
Palmer is one of 21 seniors who set the stage for Shiner to go after its third state championship in its fifth state final appearance.
“These seniors came out and put a goal in mind from the start,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “They’re a blessing to have. The leadership they have, the maturity they have. The young guys who are with them follow along. The team chemistry is as good as I’ve ever seen.
“These guys work for each other, they work hard together, and they have fun together. They set out a goal and now we’re at this point and hopefully we can finish it.”
Shiner has averaged over 56 points per game in the playoffs behind a strong running game that produced 437 yards in its 49-7 semifinal win over Timpson.
Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker and the Comanches will play in the state final at 11 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. #UILState pic.twitter.com/XocqtYDAnG— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 16, 2020
“That starts up front with our offensive line,” Boedeker said. “You get to this time of year that’s where a lot of the game is played with the offensive and defensive lines and it’s important to win those battles in the trenches.
“When you can get positive plays and keep moving the football and take care of the football and score when you get opportunities, those things are huge in big ballgames.”
Post has also had success running the ball, averaging nearly 300 yards per game.
The Antelopes are making their second straight state final appearance after losing 28-7 to Refugio last season.
“They’re going to do what got them here,” Boedeker said. “They do it well. They play really good football on both sides of the ball and I don’t see them changing a whole lot of what they’ve done for this particular game. It’s kind of like us. Our kids have executed well in the things we do. Obviously, you’ve got to have some wrinkles here and there.”
Shiner threw only two passes in its semifinal win, but completed them both, including a 36-yard touchdown pass from Palmer to Zane Rhodes.
Shiner’s Tyler Palmer ready for state final. pic.twitter.com/9HkNmFepaS— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 16, 2020
“Last year, we had the same plays but didn’t run them as much,” Palmer said. “This year, we’re doing a little more. We try to keep it as simple as possible and let the backs do their thing and make plays.”
Palmer expects the winning formula for Shiner to be the same as it has been all season.
“We need to be more physical than they are,” he said. “We’re a fast team and we’re strong. We just have to play more physical than they do.”
Shiner changed its routine for the state final because of the early kickoff. The Comanches left Wednesday afternoon and spent the night in Arlington.
“We talked about that with the kids,” Boedeker said. “There are going to be some different things that go on with this game. We told them not to get caught up in the other things and stay focused on what your job is. The coaches will take care of you and what we’re doing next. We just want them focusing on one thing.”
