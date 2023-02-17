Ryan Peterson has accomplished just about everything during his Shiner career with one exception.

The Comanches have made two trips to the state tournament, including an appearance in last year’s state final, but have not been able to bring home the state title.

“Hopefully, we can make it back this year and we can finish it off,” Peterson said.

Shiner comes into the season ranked No. 1 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 2A poll and a big reason is the return of a majority of its starters.

“They’re definitely hungry,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We got to that final game and weren’t able to finish it so I know it’s in the back of their minds. At the same time, every year is a new year so this is going to be a new team even though we have several kids back. We have to develop that chemistry again and everybody has to identify what their role is going to be.”

Peterson finished last season with a 14-0 record, a 0.53 ERA, and had 151 strikeouts in 79 innings.

He was selected as the Player of the Year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s all-state team, was chosen as the MVP of the state tournament team, was the MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team for the second consecutive year, and signed a letter of intent with Sam Houston State.

“It’s just a matter of coming out here every day and staying focused on what our main goal is,” Peterson said. “I don’t want to take it for granted and I want to enjoy every day of it. I would like to make it state and I’m fine with whatever I get.”

Peterson will lead a rotation that includes Drew Wenske, the Offensive Player of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team, and Carson Schuette. Catcher Bryce Nerada also returns.

“Ryan’s velocity has definitely increased,” Boedeker said. “His control and his command of his pitches have gotten better to where he’s able to locate. He realizes the importance of being able to locate and mix up speeds is one of the things I’ve seen him make a move on.”

The Comanches won’t have to look further than their own district for competition.

Flatonia, which received votes in the state poll, is the last area team to win a state championship in 2016.

The Bulldogs return all but one starter, including pitchers Titan Targac and Dayton Cliffe and catcher Beck Zimmerman.

Weimar has a majority of starters back, including pitcher Brady Henke and catcher Wyatt Lacina.

Shiner, Flatonia and Weimar have combined to make 19 state tournament appearances and have won 12 state championships.

“That’s one thing you can count on with our district and just this area alone with the schools around us that we’re able to play in non-district,” Boedeker said. “You’re always looking for those good opponents because competition makes you better. Being able to compete at a high level against those guys will help us down the road.”

Targac, a lefthander, earned Newcomer of the Year honors on the Advocate’s all-area team last season as a freshman after going 8-3 with a 1.05 ERA, and recording 111 strikeouts in 53.1 innings.

Targac committed to Texas A&M and was one of 34 players chosen to USA Baseball’s 15U National Team Training Camp Phase II roster in the summer.

“I just worked on my pitching to get spot on with my location, my feel and everything else,” Targac said. “I just want to keep going and try as hard as I can to do my best and keep working and doing the best I can.”

Targac and Cliffe each had over 100 strikeouts last season, which should allow the Bulldogs to challenge Shiner.

“We don’t have a lot of depth so the key for us is staying healthy,” said Flatonia coach Rodney Stryk, “If we stay healthy, I’m expecting a deep, deep playoff run. The players are expecting us to be good and I’m expecting it also. I think the community is too, so I’ll be disappointed if we don’t make a good run.”

Shiner, Flatonia and Weimar each have the same goal in mind and know the four games they face off against each other will impact how it plays out.

“Everyone has a really good team,” Peterson said. “Being able to see those teams is good. We’ll probably see them later in the playoffs and see if we can get it done.”

El Campo makes a pitch

El Campo comes into the season ranked No. 9 in the Class 4A state poll.

A major reason is an experienced pitching staff led by senior Brock Rod, who has signed with Sam Houston State.

“Our pitching and defense are definitely the strength of our team,” said El Campo coach Jacob Clay. “We’ve played four scrimmages and allowed only one run.”

Clay is beginning his second season as head coach and has seen the work habits he instituted last season carry over.

“They know my expectations, they know our program’s expectations,” he said. “I haven’t had to get on to them too much. It’s been a really, really smooth and easy start to the year.”

Clay realizes competing in Region IV, which includes defending state champion and No. 1 Sinton, will be difficult, but wants the Ricebirds to concentrate on themselves.

“I think just sticking to who we are,” he said. “I think we’re going to pitch well all-year long. I think just sticking to who we are and playing our game.”

New look at St. Joseph

Manuel Alvarado will be back at Riverside Stadium a year after stepping down as the head coach at Victoria West.

But he’ll be in a different uniform, after taking over as the head coach at Victoria St. Joseph.

“It’s kind of a learning experience,” he said. “The kids are great, they’re putting in the work, they’re trying to learn how I coach and I’m trying to learn how they play. It’s coming together little by little.”

The biggest change for Alvarado has been the number of players in the program. The Flyers, who opened the season Thursday at the San Antonio TMI Panther Tournament, have a total of 23 players.

Alvarado has scheduled 10 junior varsity games and will shuffle players back and forth from the varsity to the JV.

“We’re still struggling a little bit at the plate,” he said. “Our pitchers are kind of young so we’re working on control with those guys and throwing strikes. I’ve been really impressed with our defense. We’re just trying to improve altogether.”