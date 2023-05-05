The Shiner Lady Comanches are moving on to the regional quarterfinals of the 2A softball playoffs following their 19-0 victory over Kaufer in the area round.

"Our pitching has been outstanding the last two or three weeks, and our hitting has been awesome all year, and they really came through executing in all phases of the game,” Shiner head coach Jason Keller said. “It was all together, and it’s been that way for the last couple of weeks.”

The Lady Comanches wasted no time getting on the scoreboard Friday night in Beeville. In the top of the first inning, lead off hitter Brinsley Ramirez reached base on a bunt single and proceeded to steal second, reach third on a passed ball and come around to score on a wild pitch all before second at bat was completed, 1-0 Shiner. Ramirez would be the first of four consecutive Shiner hitters to not only reach base, but come around to score to open the game. Shiner would end the top half of the inning with a 5-0 lead.

The offensive outburst in the top half of the inning allowed starting pitcher Lauren Springfield to settle in before she even took the mound. Springfield allowed a double to the second batter of the game, but that would be the only hit she allowed all evening. Springfield worked around a double and an error to leave two runners stranded in the first inning; she would only allow two more base runners in the next five innings.

“We were just training to nail it inside. That’s where I need to be,” Springfield said. “And the offense was very motivating. That allowed me to finish this game.”

By their standards, the Lady Comanches sputtered in the middle innings. In the next four innings the Lady Comanches would only put up three runs, making the score 8-0 after five innings, but they left some runs on the board. In the sixth inning, Shiner would make sure not to leave any runs on the board and leave no doubt in this area round contest.

The inning began innocently enough back to back singles to get runners to first and third. Ramirez came up with two runners on and roped a ball into the outfield to bring home two runs, and the Comanches were off and running.

Ramirez’s double was followed by a towering home run from Rylee Vancura, a home run which went over the center field scoreboard to make the score 12-0. Even then Vancura and the Lady Comanches were not finished. Two quick outs following Vancura’s home run appeared to be three when Kailey Boedeker hit a ground ball to third base which was poised to be the third out, that was until the Riviera first baseman bobbled the catch allowing Boedeker to be safe, keeping the inning alive.

Boedker would score on the very next pitch with Teresa Olivas hitting a double into left field to make it 13-0. A Springfield double would make it 14-0 and the Lady Comaches still were not done. Callie Sevcik and Riley Rainosek came up to bat for the second time in the inning and each recorded their second hit of the inning with a single and a double that made it 16-0. Rainosek was brought home by a single from Ramirez to make it 17-0, and Ramirez scored after a throwing error to make it 18-0. That brought Vancura back to the plate, and in the first pitch of the at bat Vancura sent another no doubt home run over the left center field fence. 19-0 Lady Comanches, and that was how the game would end.

“That home run felt great, especially because their dugout was getting rowdy,” Vancura said. “I just saw the ball as a beach ball and hit it.”

Shiner now advances to the regional quarterfinals where they will face district rivals Ganado. The Lady Comanches split the season series with Ganado 1-1.

“In order to get where you want to go you’re going to have to play some really good teams,” Keller said. “When it comes down to it we’re going to be challenged and they’ll be challenged, it’s going to be an exciting atmosphere.”

2A Area Playoffs

Shiner 19, Kaufer 0

Shiner 501 2011 — 19 17 1

Kaufer 000 000 — 0 1 5

W: Lauren Springfield L: Skylar Ramos Highlights (SHI) Lauren Springfield 6 IP’s, 7 K’s 1 H, 3 BB’s, 1-for-3 2B, RBI, 2 R’s; Brinley Ramirez 4-for-5 2B, 2 SB’s, 2 RBI’s, 4 R’s; Rylee Vancura 2-for-4 2 HR’s, 2 RBI’s, SB, 3 R’s; Teresa Olivas 1-for-2 2B, 3 RBI’s; Callie Sevcik 4-for-4 2B, SB, RBI, 3 R’s. (RIV) Haley Alegria 1-for-3 2B.

Records: Shiner 26-5, Kaufer 28-9-1.