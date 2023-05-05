BEEVILLE — The Shiner Lady Comanches are moving on to the regional quarterfinals following their 19-0 Class 2A victory over Riviera on Friday night in the area round.

"Our pitching has been outstanding the last two or three weeks, and our hitting has been awesome all year, and they really came through executing in all phases of the game,” said Shiner head coach Jason Keller. “It was all together, and it’s been that way for the last couple of weeks.”

The Lady Comanches wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. In the top of the first inning, leadoff hitter Brinley Ramirez reached base on a bunt single and proceeded to steal second, reach third on a passed ball and come around to score on a wild pitch all before the second at-bat was completed.

Ramirez would be the first of four consecutive Shiner hitters to score in the inning.

The offensive outburst in the top half of the inning allowed starting pitcher Lauren Springfield to settle in before taking the mound.

Springfield allowed a double to the second batter of the game, but that would be the only hit she allowed.

Springfield worked around a double and an error in the first inning, and allowed only two more base runners in the next five innings.

“We were just training to nail it inside. That’s where I need to be,” Springfield said. “And the offense was very motivating. That allowed me to finish this game.”

Shiner led 8-0 after five innings and put the game away in the sixth.

The inning began innocently enough with back-to-back singles before Ramirez roped a ball into the outfield to bring home both runners.

Ramirez’s double was followed by a towering home run over the center-field scoreboard by Rylee Vancura to put Shiner up 12-0.

Two outs later, Kailey Boedeker reached on an error and scored on a double by Teresa Olivas, who scored on a double by Springfield.

Callie Sevcik and Riley Rainosek batted for the second time in the inning and each recorded their second hit of the inning to make it 16-0.

Rainosek scored on a single by Ramirez, who scored on a throwing error. Vancura capped the scoring with a home run over the left-center field fence.

“That home run felt great, especially because their dugout was getting rowdy,” Vancura said. “I just saw the ball as a beach ball and hit it.”

Shiner will face district rival rival Ganado in the regional quarterfinals. The teams split their games in district play.

“In order to get where you want to go you’re going to have to play some really good teams,” Keller said. “When it comes down to it, we’re going to be challenged and they’ll be challenged, it’s going to be an exciting atmosphere.”

Class 2A Area

Shiner 19, Riviera 0

Shiner 501 2011 — 19 17 1

Riviera 000 000 — 0 1 5

W: Lauren Springfield L: Skylar Ramos. Highlights (S) Lauren Springfield 6 IP, 7 K, 1 H, 3 BB, 1-for-3 2B, RBI, 2 R; Brinley Ramirez 4-for-5 2B, 2 SB, 2 RBI, 4 R; Rylee Vancura 2-for-4 2 HR, 2 RBIs, SB, 3 Rs; Teresa Olivas 1-for-2, 2B, 3 RBI’; Callie Sevcik 4-for-4, 2B, SB, RBI, 3 Rs. (R) Haley Alegria, 1-for-3. 2B. Records: Shiner 26-5, Riviera 28-9-1.