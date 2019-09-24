SHINER – Emma Herman knew what the Shiner Comanches were capable of going into Tuesday’s match against St. Paul.
“We just play together,” Herman said. “We have a lot of teamwork on this squad, and I knew even when we weren’t putting everything together in the beginning that we would turn things around. Things finally came together over the last two games.”
Shiner faced Shiner St. Paul in a non-district matchup Tuesday night for the town’s rivalry game. The Comanches came out on top in three sets: 25-21, 25-11 and 25-9.
Shiner took a back-and-forth first set before breaking things open in the second set, going up by as many as 15 points to claim both sets.
In the third set, Shiner closed things out, scoring 14 straight points to complete the victory.
“It’s been a couple of years since we have beaten St. Paul,” Herman said. “It really feels good. They have lost some players this year, but we also have gained a lot of power and gotten a lot better over the season.”
Shiner coach Desiree Nitsch was encouraged by her team’s performance.
“I’m just glad we showed up tonight,” Nitsch said. “The last couple of years have been tight games where we could have performed better. It’s always a good competition between the teams, and it’s good to see them so competitive and hungry for a win.”
Despite the victory, Nitsch said her team has areas to improve, noting they needed to be more consistent on offense. She added the team did a good job with serving and defense.
“We just have to keep repeating our reps and we will get there on offense,” Nitsch said. “We just have to keep going at it in practice and make adjustments where we need to.”
St. Paul coach Kayla Natho’s priority was to put the loss out of her players’ minds.
“Of course this is going to be a tough loss for the girls because they’re playing people they have grown up with and know really well,” Natho said. “But we have a district matchup on Thursday and we don’t want to go into that with a bad taste in our mouth. So, we have to learn from this, get better in practice tomorrow and go into Thursday with a better attitude.”
St. Paul senior Mallory Pokluda was disappointed and said the team would need to determine how to improve going forward.
“Going into practice tomorrow, we are going to get into the right mindset,” she said. “We’re going to work hard and get on the ball. We have to get this done and focus on our next game.”
Herman was excited to get the victory and had confidence in the Comanches as their season continues.
“I think we can do a lot this season,” said Herman, a junior. “Our goal is to make it to state. We want to go all the way.”
Shiner 3, St. Paul 0
Shiner: 25, 25, 25
St. Paul: 21, 11, 9
Highlights: (S) Jasmine Wright 9 kills, 3 digs; Malorie Harvey 1 kill, 4 digs, 5 aces; Kaleigh Knight 4 digs; Cameron Cowan 3 kills 6 digs, 9 assists, 1 block; Madison Kalina 1 kill; Makayla Adamek 5 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Carley Hewig 2 kills, 6 digs, 13 assists, 2 aces; Hallie Herman 1 block; Emma Herman 5 kills, 9 digs; Jamie Jalufka 1 kill, 1 dig; Georgia Erwin 2 digs; Kiley Michalec 22 digs, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block.
