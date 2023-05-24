LA GRANGE — Shiner’s Ryan Peterson pitched against Mumford in last year’s Class 2A regional final series and knew what he was up against.
Peterson recognized it was important to throw strikes, but keep the ball off of the heart of the plate.
“They’re a great hitting team,” Peterson said. They can really do damage. They put the ball in play and they do a good job of that.”
Peterson followed his game plan to near perfection, pitching a two-hitter to lead the Comanches to a 4-0 Game 1 regional semifinal win Wednesday night at Leopard Field.
Shiner improved to 28-4 and will attempt to wrap up the series when the teams return to Leopard Field for Game 2 at 4 p.m. Saturday.
If the Mustangs (29-4-1) win, Game 3 will follow Game 2.
“I thought we put the ball in play against a good pitcher and gave ourselves a chance to score a couple of runs in the third inning,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “Ryan pitched an excellent game and we played good defense behind him and that’s key this time of year.”
Peterson yielded a two-out triple to Damien Castrorena with two outs in the first inning. But he allowed only three more runners to reach base, and only one runner to reach second.
“I was just trying to keep pounding the zone,” said Peterson, who had seven strikeouts and threw 87 pitches. “I didn’t go too deep into counts many times, and that helped a lot. They were hitting ground balls and fly balls early in the count, so I was letting my defense work.”
Shiner scored twice in the third inning, thanks in part to the first of two double steals of third and second base.
“We definitely knew we had to be aggressive to try to take what we can get,” Boedeker said. “You’re not just going to go up and string a bunch of hits together.
“We were able to get some good reads and our guys got good jumps and our guys were able to get the extra base off it and that came up big for us. I’m really proud of the way our guys ran the bases. It was situational baserunning and being smart.”
Cale Shows led off the third inning with an infield single, went to second on a passed ball and after Peterson walked, the Comanches pulled off their first double steal.
Shows scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Wenske and courtesy runner Drew Herndon came home on a single by Keenan Hailey.
“I was just trying to go the opposite way,” said Shows, who had two of Shiner’s five hits. “I was trying to throw hands and hit the ball.”
The Comanches added to their lead in the sixth with one hit, a single by Shows and their second double steal.
Mumford, which used three pitchers in the inning, walked three batters and hit one.
“We knew what we had to do,” Shows said. “We were just reading the pitches.”
The loss snapped Mumford’s 21-game winning streak, but the Comanches know their work is not finished.
“We just need to repeat what we did today,” Shows said. “Just hit the ball, put it in play and make them throw us out.”
Class 2A Regional Semifinal
Game 1
Shiner 4, Mumford 0
Mumford 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Shiner 002 002 x — 4 5 1
W: Ryan Peterson. L: Damien Castorena. Highlights: (M) Castorena 1-for-3, 3B. (S) Peterson 7 IP., 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K; Drew Wenske 1-for-2, RBI, SB; Cale Shows 2-for-3, R, RBI; Keenan Hailey 1-for-3, RBI; Carson Schuette 1-for-2. Records: Mumford 29-4-1; Shiner 28-4.