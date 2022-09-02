SHINER — Shiner scored on seven of its 10 possessions and racked up 470 yards in a 47-0 win over Industrial on Friday night at Comanche Stadium.
The Comanches scored twice in the first five minutes on a 19-yard run by Dalton Brooks and an 85-yard pass from Ryan Peterson to Kyle Muhlstein as Shiner took a 35-0 lead into halftime.
Just a week earlier, the Comanches were held to 223 yards of total offense in a 14-7 loss to rival Hallettsville. The loss snapped their 30-game win streak and dropped them from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Class 2A, Division I poll.
Brooks rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
“There’s a lesson that comes from it,” Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker said after the loss. “Everything happens for a reason, so today was a lesson. Everybody’s human. We’re human so when people get to hooping and hollering about this and that it’s not going to matter to us, because we’re human just like every other team."
Industrial was coming off a 25-20 win over Yoakum to open the season.
The Cobras posted 298 yards of total offense in the win, with quarterback Ashton Garza rushing for 116 yards and four touchdowns.
