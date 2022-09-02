SHINER — Last Saturday, Shiner’s players wore a season-opening loss to Hallettsville on their sleeves.

Head coach Daniel Boedeker didn’t have to explain to the back-to-back Class 2A, Division I state champions how they should feel following that game.

The No. 3-ranked Comanches set out to clean up sloppy play during practice this week and the result was a bounceback 47-0 win over Industrial at Comanche Stadium.

+4 Hallettsville stuns Shiner in season opener Shiner entered Friday's game ranked No. 1 in 2A, and was riding a 30-game win streak that included two 2A state championships. However, the Brahmas upset them and snapped the streak.

“We did a lot of good things in practice, but the biggest thing was were they going to be able to carry it out into the game tonight,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “They absolutely did.”

Shiner (1-1) used 470 yards of total offense and scored on seven of its nine possessions to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2007.

Junior Trace Bishop rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead the team. His biggest highlight was a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for the Comanches.

“The previous play, we ran the exact same way and it didn’t go (well),” Bishop said. “I tried to bounce it outside. Coach said to plug it in. So I did what he said and I was able to make that run.”

Texas A&M commit Dalton Brooks had 120 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries Friday night. Yet, he was more excited to see Bishop’s long touchdown run that he was scoring either of his.

“Last year, we had Doug (Brooks) and (Tyler Bishop). Now you’ve got Dalton and Trace,” Brooks said. “Seeing him do that is like seeing TB last year doing what he does. He’s finally running out like I know he should. Seeing him play how he played tonight is something I love. I love seeing other people shine.”

Shiner wanted to set the tone early in the game and got just the chance after Drew Wenske’s 37-yard kickoff return to open the game put Shiner at its own 44.

Shiner scored three plays later on Brooks’ 19-yard run 90 seconds into the game. The Comanches doubled their lead 3 minutes, 12 seconds later when Ryan Peterson found Kyle Muhlstein for an 85-yard touchdown pass.

Shiner rolled up 339 yards on the ground while Peterson completed 2 of 3 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Both completions went to Muhlstein.

“The first thing we did was clean things up, we limited our penalties,” Boedeker said. “I’m really proud of the way our linemen stayed on their blocks and came out low. They set the line and our backs ran really physically. We told them we’ve got to do that consistently. They really did that tonight and it’s something we can really build on.”

Industrial (1-1) was limited to 145 yards of offense and quarterback Ashton Garza was sacked three times for 19 yards.

The Comanches knew their defense had to match the offense’s intensity.

“That was the top of the list,” said senior defensive lineman Bryce Nerada, who recorded a sack against the Cobras. “We knew (Garza) was a runner. You give him a little seam and he’ll take it. Being able to stop that, that’s big.”

Garza was able to complete nine of 20 attempts for 54 yards and an interception.

Industrial hoped to pass the ball, but could not buy Garza time against Shiner’s defensive front.

“We wanted to run the ball because we couldn’t just let the clock run down,” said Industrial coach Craig Nairn. “We’d never get back into it. We had to throw the ball and get some stops.”

Penalties hampered Industrial as the Cobras racked up nine penalties for 90 yards compared to Shiner’s four for 40.

“We’ve got to do better controlling ourselves,” Nairn said. “Like I tell these kids a lot, a lot of times it’s the Cobras beating the Cobras as our biggest problem. We’ve got to find a way to not beat ourselves.”