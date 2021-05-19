KINGSLAND — Shiner placed fifth as a team at the Class 2A boys golf tournament at the Legends Golf Course on Monday.
The team of Tyler Bishop, Tyler Palmer, Ty Winkenwerder, Jace Moeller and Michael Williams finished with a two day final score of 553. Normangee won the state title with a total score of 522.
Winkenwerder and Williams were the top performers for the Comanches, both shooting 136 to tie for 17th overall.
Yorktown's Drew Alexander shot 126, tying for 11th, while Flatonia's Ryne Becker shot 150, tying for 26th.
In Class 1A, Moulton finished twelfth as a team, shooting 923 over two days at the Lighthouse Country Club. Sterling City won the state title shooting 749.
Moulton's team consisted of Kaddin Tesch, Tren Meisetschleager, Talan Darilek, Colby Blahuta and John Berckenhoff. Blahuta was the top performer, shooting 197 to finish 27th overall.
Full results can be be found at www.uiltexas.org/golf/state/boys-results.
