SHINER — The Shiner girls needed the entire medal stand at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville to pose for a photograph after receiving their trophy for winning the Region IV-2A meet.

The Lady Comanches had to do the same after winning the team title at the district and area meets.

Shiner’s achievements this season are proof there is strength in numbers.

“Everyone was just like, ‘Let’s go do track. We’re pretty fast,’” said sophomore Brooke Palmer. “It’s been great. We’re having a lot of fun having practice together, running together and pushing each other harder.”

Shiner will attempt to continue its success at the UIL Class 2A state meet, which is scheduled for Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

“We’ve worked hard and we’ve managed to keep getting our times down from each meet,” said junior Lauren Faldyn. “That’s a goal that we’ve had.”

Shiner will compete in all three relays, along with freshman Chesney Machacek in the high jump and junior Riley Rainosek in the 800-meter run at the state meet.

Faldyn will run in the 400-meter relay with sophomore Rylee Vancura and freshmen Brinley Ramirez and Jaleah Curtis.

Faldyn, Curtis and Palmer will be joined on the 800-meter relay by freshman JaMya Wright.

The 1,600-meter relay team will include Rainosek, Wright, Vancura and sophomore Hayleigh Burns.

The Lady Comanches will have a difficult time accumulating enough points to bring home a team title as they did in 2016.

Shiner is more concerned with how it performs.

“We’re going to try to beat our times and run really hard out there,” Faldyn said. “We’ll let the numbers take over from there.”

Burns ran in the 400 relay last year before switching to the 1,600 relay this season, and has tried to pass on what to expect at the state meet to her teammates.

“I remember it was a lot of walking,” she said. “You go from one place to another. We’ll be ready this year.”

With every competitor at the state meet returning next season, Shiner is in a good position for the future. But the Lady Comanches' focus is on the present.

“It’s going to be hot and everyone is going to be fast,” Palmer said. “We just have to get our fastest time so we can be with those faster relays.”

Three by five

The Shiner boys will not have a relay team at the state meet for the first time since 2017.

The Comanches won the 800-meter relay at last year’s state meet, and went on to capture its first team championship with 44 points.

Shiner will take three competitors to Friday's Class 2A state meet, but has a chance to score in the same point range.

Shiner will take three competitors to Friday’s Class 2A state meet, but has a chance to score in the same point range.

“It’s going to be very different having three people,” said senior Doug Brooks. “It’s usually six or seven. But we’re still going to go compete and do what we do.”

Doug Brooks will compete in the shot put and discus, junior Dalton Brooks has qualified in the long jump and 200-meter dash, and senior Tyler Bishop will run the 300-meter hurdles.

“We’re coming in with three people,” Bishop said. “We’re going out to run our race, compete to the best of our ability and see how we place.”

Doug Brooks has a good opportunity to claim his first state medal. He comes in seeded first in the shot put and second in the discus.

“You’ve got to be consistent like I’ve been preaching,” he said. “All through track season, if you stay consistent you don’t have anything to worry about.”

Bishop is used to high jumping and running in the relays, but will get to concentrate solely on the hurdles.

“I’ve definitely been planning that in with how I’m going to run my race,” he said. “Pretty much every time I’ve run, I’ve either had a 4 by 2 or 4 by 1 in front. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to have an individual event and how much I can push myself in the 300's.”

Dalton Brooks will long jump at 9 a.m. and wait until 8 p.m. to run the 200.

“It’s going to be different,” he said. “We’re not going to be there all day like we were last year. We’re not going to have to be up and ready all the time and stressed out through the whole track meet.”

Shiner doesn't have the depth its had in the past, but that didn't stop the Comanches from winning district and area team titles and finishing second at the regional meet.

Shiner doesn't have the depth its had in the past, but that didn’t stop the Comanches from winning district and area team titles and finishing second at the regional meet.

“We had few people come out and we did great things,” Dalton Brooks said. “That’s all you can do. When I came into the regional 200, I was third coming in. I went in with a great mind set. Everybody has it in the back of their head that nobody is better than them. That’s the mindset we’re going in with this week.”