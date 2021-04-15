Shiner boys and girls both took home the team titles at the District 27/28-2A Area Championships.
The following are notable winners from the area schools.
On the boys side, Shiner's Trevor Haynes won the 100-meter in 10.98 seconds. Doug Brooks won the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 7 inches and the discus throw with a mark of 133 feet, 11 inches.
Ganado's Alan Baez won the 800-meter and 1600-meter in 2:10.44 and 4:59.81 respectively.
Weimar's Ka'Dedran Wilson won the long jump with a distance of 22 feet, 6.25 inches. Joey Ramirez won the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 4.50 inches.
Shiner boys won all three relay races.
On the girls side, Shiner's Rylee Vancura won the 400-meter in 1:02.23. Hallie Herman won the shot put with a mark of 32 feet, 3.25 inches.
Shiner girls won the 400-meter relay with a time of 50.68 seconds.
Schulenburg's Taylor Limbaugh won the 800 (2:29.10), 1600 (5:41.85) and the 3200 (11:51.70). Meredith Magliolo won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Weimar's Camille Garcia won the 100 in 12.52 seconds.
Ganado's J. Foster won the 200 in 25.74 seconds.
Flatonia's Mollie Mica won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.67 seconds. Ali Janecka won the discus throw with a mark of 103 feet, 1 inch.
TAPPS District 5-5A Meet
St. Joseph competed at the District 5-5A meet this week.
For the boys, Caleb Ybarra won the 100 and 200 in 11.58 seconds and 23.63 seconds respectively.
Nicholas Rodriguez won the 800 in 1:58.50.
Steven DeLeon won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 4 inches.
St. Joseph won the 800 and 1600 relay teams with times of 1:35.87 and 3:44.86 respectively.
On the girls side, Marina Balboa won the 100 in 13.38 seconds and the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 8 inches.
Lauren Theriot won the 3200 with a time of 13:17.27.
Kerigan Baumgartner won the 300 hurdles in 49.70 seconds.
Emma Cruz won the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 9.25 inches.
The St. Joseph girls won the 400 and 1600 relay teams in 52.02 seconds and 4:28.50 respectively.
For full results go to www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=423248&show=all.
TAPPS District 4-2A Meet
Shiner St. Paul and Hallettsville Sacred Heart competed at the TAPPS District 4-2A meet this week.
On the boys side, St. Paul's James Fikac won the shot put and discus with throws of 41 feet, 10.5 inches and 122 feet, 5 inches respectively.
Trent Brown won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches and the 110-meter hurdles in 17.16 seconds.
Kai Giese won the long jump and triple jump with marks of 21 feet, 5.25 inches and 40 feet, 2 inches respectively. Giese also won the 400 in 52.37 seconds.
Austin Davis won the 800 in 2:12.09.
The St. Paul boys won all three relay races.
On the girls side, St. Paul's Julianna Davis won the 1600 and 3200 in 12:01.02 and the 1600 in 5:37.93 respectively.
Jane Tywford won the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 7.50 inches.
Ashlyn Pesek won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Brooke Cerny won the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 9.50 inches and the 800 in 2:26.19.
Rebecca Wagner won the 400 in 1:04.70
The St. Paul girls won the 1600-meter relay in 4:20.47.
Sacred Heart's Elizabeth Grahmann won the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 1 inch.
The Sacred Heart girls won the 400-meter and 800-meter relays in 52.64 seconds and 1:52.93 respectively.
For full results go to the VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or AdvoSports.com
