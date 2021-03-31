GANADO — The Shiner boys had not won a team title at a meet this season, but they picked a good time to start.
The Comanches ran away with the team title at the District 28-2A meet Wednesday at Indian Stadium.
“The first goal is coming out here and competing, but you want to always have it in your head to come out here and win,” said Dalton Brooks, who ran anchor on Shiner’s three winning relays. “You want to compete with everybody. You want to beat everybody, and you want to do the best you can do.”
Shiner scored 220 points. Schulenburg was second with 113.5, and Flatonia was third with 92.5.
“It was an outstanding job by our guys,” said Shiner coach Randy Palmer. “I’m totally excited about the team we’ve got. They were able to show off what they are able to do today, and we can’t wait for the next couple of weeks with the stuff that’s in front of us.”
Shiner qualified in every event it competed in for the area meet, which will be held April 14 in Thrall.
“There were some bumps along the way, but all in all, everybody did what they did,” said Tyler Bishop, who won the 300-meter hurdles and was a member of the 1,600 relay. “They advanced, and we have a good shot at area in two weeks.”
The Comanches missed out on an opportunity to compete for a state championship last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Shiner has an opportunity to duplicate what it accomplished in football.
“It’s work, work and more work,” Brooks said. “It just continues. Every day you can’t just come out and run a 400. You got to work and be the best at it.”
The Comanches are ready to get back to work to prepare for the area meet.
“The stuff we needed to have happen today, happened today,” Palmer said. “The kids that we know have the ability to move on to the big track meets are still in it, and we’re very excited about that.”
Lady Comanches come out on top
The Shiner girls got a big boost from the field events and had enough success in the running events to win the team championship.
The Lady Comanches won the title with 201 points. Schulenburg was second with 154, and Flatonia was third with 107.
“I feel like we did pretty well,” said Shiner coach Kristi Peterson. “The field events were really big for us today, and we hadn’t been scoring a lot in those.”
Shiner was battling some injuries, and a number of its competitors played an extra-inning softball game Tuesday night and have another game Thursday.
“These kids are going to softball last night and had a big emotional game last night and then have a game tomorrow,” Peterson said. “My top three athletes have a lot going on.”
But the Lady Comanches were happy to win the team title and set themselves up for a strong performance at the area meet.
“I feel like this will kind of boost morale and stuff, especially when no one wants to run,” said Mari Grosenbacher, who ran on the winning 1,600-meter relay. “I feel like this year I know these runners better, and I’m closer with them. They all work really hard.”
