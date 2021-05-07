AUSTIN — Shiner won its first boys track and field state championship Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The Comanches scored 44 points to win the Class 2A title.
Shiner set a record in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:28.29.
Refugio won the 1,600-meter relay in a time of 3:25.88.
The Bobcats finished second in the team standings with 38 points.
Check for back here for a complete for a complete story or check Advosports.com.
