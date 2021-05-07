Ganado District Track Meet
Buy Now

Shiner’s Zane Rhodes, right, passes the baton to Trevor Haynes in the 800-meter relay during the Ganado District Track meet in Indian Stadium at Ganado High School.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

AUSTIN — Shiner won its first boys track and field state championship Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The Comanches scored 44 points to win the Class 2A title.

Shiner set a record in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:28.29.

Refugio won the 1,600-meter relay in a time of 3:25.88.

The Bobcats finished second in the team standings with 38 points.

Check for back here for a complete for a complete story or check Advosports.com.

Recommended For You


Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.