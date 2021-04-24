KINGSVILLE — Shiner came to Javelina Stadium with a goal of winning the Region IV-2A championship.
The Comanches put themselves in position to win a title, but not without some challenges along the way.
Dalton Brooks was unable to jump because of a sore knee, and Tyler Bishop was unable to run his leg on the 1,600-meter relay in the prelims after getting sick and being taken to the hospital.
“Adversity is what makes the best of people,” Brooks said. “When a battle comes, you’ve got to face it, and that’s what we did. We ran our best times today.”
The Comanches won all three relays Saturday and the 100-meter dash (Trevor Haynes) and picked up second-place finishes in the triple jump (Haynes) and discus (Doug Brooks) to win the team championship with 106 points. Refugio was second with 87.5.
“It means a lot,” Dalton Brooks said. “This was our second goal of the year. Coming in we knew we could do this. Now we’re in position to make it happen, so we’re going to try and make it happen.”
Shiner did not win a team title until the District 28-2A meet, but coach Randy Palmer had his sights on the bigger meets.
“It was exhausting, but our kids were great,” Palmer said. “This is what we were kind of primed up for, and we set us up for the big track meet. That was the whole goal coming in here. We set ourselves up to have a great chance in a couple of weeks.”
Palmer was pleased with his team’s ability to handle the pressure of being the favorite.
“Our kids just did a great job competing today,” he said. “If anything bad happened, they got over it quick and move on to the next throw, next run, next race.”
The Comanches have already won a state football championship and recently qualified for the state golf tournament.
Shiner would love to bring home another trophy from Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“It would mean a lot,” Dalton Brooks said. “Two years ago, winning state in the 4 by 1 and 4 by 2, it meant a lot just seeing it. To go make it happen would mean even more.”
Not just a pole vaulter
Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham had the crowd on its feet, clapping in unison when he started the day by winning the Class 2A pole vault.
But he had just begun competing. He finished second in the 200-meter dash, ran a leg on the 400 relay that finished second and has a chance of advancing to the state meet as a wild card in the long jump, where he finished third Friday.
“I just think I’m a pretty decent athlete with all of my events,” Meacham said. “I push myself to get better with all that I do. I just try to be the best in everything I can. I’ve been training for all the events. I try to condition and do the best time in whatever I do.”
Meacham is now the best in the state in the pole vault after clearing 16-8.
He started by clearing 15-feet, went to 16-8 and set the regional record before missing his three attempts at 17-2, which would have made him the top high school vaulter in the nation.
“My coach and I made a plan,” Meacham said. “Just clear the bar and get to state first. After that, it was frosting on the top and getting whatever we can. We just went for the regional meet, then we went for Texas No. 1, and we were going to go for U.S. No. 1, too.”
Kevin Hall, Meacham’s coach at the Vault Barn, was pleased with his performance and looking forward to the state meet.
“He took advantage of a great tail wind – vaulters love that,” Hall said. “It was just a perfect day.”
Double your pleasure
Yorktown’s Kailey Sinast and Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell are seniors, and Refugio’s Peyton Oliver is a sophomore.
But the trio will be going to the state meet after winning a pair of gold medals at the regional meet.
Sinast won the Class 2A 100-meter and 300 hurdles to make up for the disappointment of having her junior season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I felt like I had really good race,” Sinast said after the 100 hurdles. “I was nervous at the beginning, but I kept telling myself ‘This is my race and I have to run it like I know how to run it.’”
Oliver won the Class 2A 100 and 200 in her first appearance at the regional meet.
“It was overwhelming, especially with my times coming in,” Oliver said. “I didn’t want to be too overconfident and just come out here and not do as well as I can do.”
O’Donnell blew away the field in the Class 4A 1,600-meter run as she took the lead at the 400-meter mark and never looked back.
O’Donnell won the 3,200-meter run Friday and will make her third appearance at the state meet.
Headed to state
Refugio’s Jai’lin King added a second-place finish in the Class 2A triple jump to her first-place finishes in the high jump and long jump, and will compete in three events at the state meet.
Refugio’s Zavien Wills finished first in the Class 2A 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles.
Bay City’s Brice Turner won the Class 4A 200 and finished second in the 100.
The Shiner girls won the Class 2A 400 relay.
Earning second-place finishes were Weimar’s Camille Garcia in the 2A 100, Refugio’s Ernest Campbell in the 2A 100, the Cuero girls in the 4A 800 relay, Woodsboro’s Caleb Moore in the 2A 400, Ganado’s Ja’Lai Foster in the 2A 200, and the Refugio boys in the 1,600 relay.
The 3A/4A state meet is scheduled for May 6 and the 2A/5A state meet will be May 7.
For full results from the Region IV-2/4A meet, go to http://www.spato.us/results/hs2021/kingreg/
For full results from the Region IV-3A meet, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedtion or Advosports.com.
