MARION — Shiner’s Landyn Pohler knew what pitch to expect from Johnson City starter McCray Jacobs when the count went full with one out in the top of the fifth inning and the go-ahead runner on third base.

Pohler figured that Jacobs would come at him with a breaking ball.

“It was a slider,” Pohler said. “He couldn’t throw a fastball for a strike so I sat on an offspeed pitch. I knew it was gone off the bat.”

Pohler’s two-run home run put the Comanches ahead to stay, and they went on to a 5-2 Game 1 Class 2A regional final win Thursday night at Bulldog Field.

Shiner improved to 30-4 and will attempt to wrap up the series and secure their third straight trip to the state tournament when the teams return to Bulldog Field for Game 2 at 5 p.m. Friday. If the Eagles (24-9) win, Game 3 will follow Game 2.

“That was a huge hit for Landyn,” Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker said of Pohler’s second home run of the season. “Good for him. He came up big in a big situation there. He was just trying to get the RBI right there. He ended up getting a good swing on it and got the home run.”

Shiner struck out 10 times in six innings against Jacobs, but was able to come up with six hits and score four runs against him before tacking on a run against the Johnson City bullpen in the seventh.

“We put the ball in play for the most part and that’s the key,” Boedeker said. “We talked about it all week. Their pitchers are tough. It’s going to be the same thing tomorrow. We talked about our approach. We need to change a little bit to get a little bit more contact throughout the lineup. It’s hard to come by hits, but we got some good ones at the right time and it paid off for us.”

Shiner starter Ryan Peterson did not allow a hit through six innings, but the Eagles were able to score two runs in the second inning when Peterson walked four consecutive batters.

“It was definitely weird,” Peterson said. “I didn’t have my strongest stuff. It’s always better when you have the best players behind you and behind the plate. It helps you with that when you don’t have your best stuff.”

Boedeker went to the mound to settle down Peterson, who had some close pitches called balls.

“I just told him not to change what he was doing,” Boedeker said. “Just keep throwing it. He’s a good pitcher and commands the strike zone a lot. He missed on some pitches that were close. That’s the way it goes sometimes. We can’t control those things and the pitchers understand that. They have to pitch to the strike zone.”

Shiner loaded the bases in the first and second innings, but scored only one run in the second on a wild pitch.

After Johnson City took the lead in the bottom of the second, the Comanches tied the game in the fourth when Kaiden Boothe had one of his three hits, went to second on a sacrifice by Cale Shows and scored on a single by Drew Wenske.

“I was proud of the way they responded after giving up two in the inning before,” Boedeker said. “They stayed within themselves and had a couple of good swings. It took the guys getting on in front of them for that to happen.”

Carson Schuette relieved Peterson, who had thrown 100 pitches, to start the seventh. Schuette gave up a one-out double to Haden Fox before closing out the game.

"We wanted Carson to start fresh," Booedeker said. "He was throwing good in the bullpen. We wanted him to come in. Ryan had hit the wall a little bit and we didn't want to overuse him."

The Comanches know they will face Johnson City ace Johnny Sawinski, a Baylor commit, in Game 2.

“It will definitely be a tough challenge again tomorrow,” Boedeker said. “Similar to today with a little more velocity. We’ve got to make sure we have a good approach at the plate and put the ball in play. Once again, we’ve got to pitch well and play good defense.”

Class 2A Regional Final

Game 1

Shiner 5, Johnson City 2

Shiner 010 120 1 — 5 8 0

Johnson City 020 000 0 — 2 1 1

W: Ryan Peterson. L: McCray Jacobs. S: Carson Schuette. Highlights: (S) Peterson 6 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 6 BB, 5 K; Landyn Pohler 2-for-4, 2-run HR, 3 RBIs; Drew Wenske 1-for-3, RBI; Kaiden Boothe 3-for-4, 2 R. (JC) Haden Fox 1-for-2, 2B, R. Records: Shiner 30-4; Johnson City 24-9.