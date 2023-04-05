GANADO — Dalton Brooks is usually his own harshest critic.
But even Brooks was willing to give himself a pass considering the conditions the competitors faced at the District 28-2A meet Wednesday at Indian Stadium.
Brooks, a Texas A&M football signee, won four gold medals along with his fourth straight district championship.
The Comanches won the team title with 158 points Wednesday in the intermittent rain and chilly conditions at Indian Field. Weimar was second with 90 points and Ganado third with 86.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the area meet, which is scheduled for April 12 in Weimar.
“I mean we did what we had to do to stick around in this weather,” Brooks said. "I would say for the first time I’m pleased with what I did in this weather.”
Brooks won the long jump Tuesday with a leap of 21 feet, 5 inches. He returned Wednesday, winning the 200-meter dash (22,58) and running the anchor leg on the winning 400 (44.08) and 800 relays (1:32.07).
"To have four district titles is great," Brooks said. "Once again, it’s a starting place to where we want to build to.”
Shiner’s Shawn Liska won the 300 hurdles (46.76) and the high jump (5-8) and the Comanches finished first in the 1,600 (3:39.03) relay.
“I’m very pleased,” said Shiner coach Randy Palmer. “I was very scared trying to get this started with the rain. Our kids did a great job running today and I’m very proud of our efforts today.”
Lady Comanches dominate
Shiner not only brought home a girls team championship, it did so in convincing fashion.
The Lady Comanches scored 300 points to easily outdistance Weimar, which was second with 85, and Schulenburg, which finished third with 77.
“I thought overall I was pleased,” said Shiner coach Kristi Peterson. “I told them our goal was to get 300 points and try to get three out in everything. We pretty much got three out in just about everything.”
Sophomore Brinley Ramirez won five gold medals for the Lady Comanches.
Ramirez won the long jump (16-0.75) and triple jump (33-8) on Tuesday, and won the 200 (27.45), 300 hurdles (51.14), and ran a leg on the winning 400 (50.93) relay on Wednesday.
“It means a lot,” Ramirez said. “It’s a great start to improving and getting to state. I’m looking more at my times and distances to see where I can compete further on.”
Shiner’s Kailey Boedeker won the shot put (36-8) and the discus (100-6), JaLeah Curtis won the 100 (1:03.80), JaMya Wright the 400 (1:03.80), Riley Rainosek the 800 (2:35.10), and Erin Pustka the 1,600 (6:19.70).
The Lady Comanches also won the 800 (1:51.46) and 1,600 (4:18.63) relays.
“The weather, we were kind of worried about getting it in,” Peterson said. “We’re just happy that we were able to come and compete and represent as well as we did considering the rain and the chilly weather.”
Friendly rivalry
Louise senior Antonio Martinez and Ganado junior Alan Baez are used to going head-to-head in the distance races and did so again at the district meet.
Martinez came out on top in the 800 (2:00.40) and 1,600 (4:35.85) and finished second in the 3,200 (10:26.48). Baez won the 3,200 (10:06.69) and finished second in the 800 (2:01.79) and 1,600 (4:41.99).
“It’s a friendly rivalry for sure,” Martinez said. “It’s better than being in a district where I have it come easily because when I get to regional or state, it’s good to have a pusher.”
Martinez runs 35 to 40 miles a week to prepare for his events.
“You’ve got to be out there no matter what,” he said. “Even if it’s raining like this, I’m out there hustling and trying to find a way to be better. It’s just making sure to be disciplined, especially for the smaller school kids who aren’t coached like the 6A or 5A ones.”
Baez, who won a bronze medal in the 3,200 at last year’s state meet, is getting back to form after an injury.
“On the long runs, you can't take them fast, you’ve got to take them easy,” he said. “On those days when you do speed runs, you have to pick up the pace. It’s really understanding your workouts.”