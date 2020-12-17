Shiner defeated Post 42-20 in the Class 2A, Division I state championship game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to claim the Comanches' third state championship in school history.
Junior Doug Brooks was named Defensive MVP after recording three tackles, blocking a punt and recovering it for a touchdown, and forced and recovered a fumble that resulted in another Shiner touchdown.
Sophomore Dalton Brooks was named Offensive MVP, finishing with six carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
Shiner finishes the season a perfect 14-0.
