GANADO — Shiner maintained its undefeated record and clinched at least a share of the District 13-2A, Division I title with a 49-7 win over Ganado at Indian Stadium on Friday.
Shiner claimed the No. 1 seed, while Ganado will finish the season at Flatonia to determine their playoff seeding.
Shiner's (9-0, 3-0) rushing attack was in full force as the Comanches churned out 548 yards on 39 carries.
Dalton Brooks led the way with 297 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries.
Ganado (4-5, 2-1) quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero strung throws together on the Indians’ first possession, only to have Dalton Brooks intercept an errant pass and score his first touchdown of the evening with a 20-yard run.
Following a Ganado turnover on downs, Doug Brooks scored his lone touchdown on a 4-yard carry, ending the first quarter with Shiner leading 14-0.
Shiner continued to roll throughout the second as it put up 28 unanswered points.
Dalton Brooks scored on an 8-yard run, followed by a 34-yard interception return touchdown by Eli Fric. Brooks then scored on runs of 67 and 59 yards, putting Shiner up 42-0 at halftime and the game all but out of reach.
“We came out here, did our thing, and dominated to go 3-0 in district, and we look to be district champs next week,” said Shiner senior lineman Hunter Nevlud.
Nevlud knows it’s the work linemen put forth up front that allows the running backs to have success.
“Beginning the season with only two returning starters, we started off a little rough, but I am so proud of our linemen," Nevlud said. "We have come a long way and keep getting better week by week."
Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker was pleased with his team's play.
“I though we really did a great job in all three phases," Boedeker said. "We were explosive on offense, we had some big plays. I thought our defense played well against a really good offense. We played really well on special teams as well."
The Indians got on the board with Bures-Guerrero's 22-yard pass to Riley Hurt.
Bures-Guerrero finished the evening with 158 yards passing and 42 yards on the ground.
Ganado head coach Brent Bennett praised his team's effort and is ready to get back to work this week in preparation for a playoff run.
“I saw a lot of positives as well as stuff we need to clean up tonight," Bennett said. "This is our first district loss. Our game plan is to go out and win and not worry about figuring out tie breakers. That’s going to be our goal, to go out and beat Flatonia."
