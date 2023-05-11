CUERO — Shiner knew in order to pull off a series sweep of district rival Ganado, they would need to compete a full seven innings.

The Lady Comanches took Game 1 of the best-of-three Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal series 10-4 on Wednesday night, but allowed four late runs from Ganado in the game.

After already being up 4-0 during Thursday’s contest at Friends of Cuero Softball Field, Ganado made things interesting with an RBI from Isabella Adrian in the fifth inning to cut its deficit to three.

However, relief pitcher Addy Siegel entered the circle and didn’t allow another hit in 2.1 innings to help Shiner claim a 4-1 victory in Game 2 and give the Lady Comanches a 2-0 series sweep over the Maidens (28-8-2).

“Today coming in I was really focusing on giving my defense some balls to work with and shut them down,” Siegel said.

“We kind of felt like they had some momentum at the end of the game yesterday and for (Siegel) to come in yesterday and shut the door and then have that same mentality and approach today is extremely important for us,” said Shiner head coach Jason Keller.

The Lady Comanches (28-5) move on to the regional semifinal round for the first time since 2018. They’ll face the winner of Granger-Bremond.

“With a good team like Ganado, which has really good pitching, they’re a really good hitting team and they’re solid defensively, and to be able to come through and beat them two times in a row is a big testament to us and what our kids can do," Keller said.

In the first inning Brinley Ramirez was able to put the first run on the board for Shiner off of a Ganado passed ball.

Senior Teresa Olivas then hit a line drive single that scored Siegel and Rylee Vancura in the first, and Ramirez added an RBI in the second for a 4-0 early lead.

Ramirez ended the game going 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

“That was very big,” Olivas said about the fast start. “Those four runs ended up being what we needed. The fact that we were able to hold them, but we were also able to score runs and still hit the ball is very important."

For Ganado and head coach Jordin Jones, the start of the game is what ultimately cost the team.

"I think in the first inning we should have came out whenever our runners were on and executed and set the tone for the game," Jones said. "Instead we waited a little bit too long."

Whichever team Shiner faces in the next round, Keller knows his team has room to improve.

"We need to hit the ball a little bit better," he said. "We have to be able to steal bases, score runs, manufacture runs in different ways but the key is being able to get on base for us.

Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal

Game 2

Shiner 4, Ganado 1

Ganado 000 010 0 — 1 8 0

Shiner 310 000 X — 4 10 2

W: Lauren Springfield. L: Macy Kolocny. Highlights: (G) Ja'Lai Foster 2-for-3, R; Isabella Adrian 1-for-3, RBI; Faith Palacios 1-for-3. (S) Brinley Ramirez 4-for-4, RBI, R; Teresa Olivas 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Riley Rainosek 2-for-3, R; Rylee Vancura 1-for-3, R. Records: Shiner 28-5, Ganado 28-8-2.