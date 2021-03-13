HALLETTSVILLE — Shiner came into the season unranked and mostly unknown.
But the Comanches are making sure they’re impossible to overlook.
A.J. Patek and Bryce Filip combined on a one-hitter to lead Shiner to a 10-1 win over Hallettsville in the Jimmy Appelt Tournament on Saturday at City Park field.
“At the beginning of the season, we just started hitting the ball,” Patek said. “We have a lot of pitchers this year, and it’s just all coming together.”
The Comanches improved to 10-1 as they prepare to start District 28-2A play.
“The question mark coming in was where we were going to be missing so much time last season,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “This group of kids, they picked up where they left off last year and have improved already this year just with the little things of the game.”
Patek overcame a difficult first inning where the Brahmas (3-6) scored their lone run on two walks, a passed ball and a wild pitch.
He pitched into the fifth inning before Filip came on to finish the game. Patek and Filip combined for nine strikeouts.
“I was real happy with the guys on the mound today,” Boedeker said. “Against a good hitting team like that after that first inning, A.J. settled in really nice and gave us good quality innings, and Bryce coming in at the end to get us out of a jam and being able to finish the game like he did.”
Shiner scored in every inning but the first and sixth. Jared Shimek and Christian Wagner each had two of the Comanches’ nine hits.
“We’re still working on some things to make us better overall as a team, but right now we’re pleased with our performance,” Boedeker said. “Overall our defense was good. The guys put the ball in play and made the plays for the most part so we’re pleased with that. You’ve got to pitch well and play good defense.”
Hallettsville’s lone hit was a double by Dylan Vornsand, and the Brahmas got only one runner to third base after the first inning.
“We have our on games and off games,” said Hallettsville coach Mason Briscoe. “We just have to stay more consistent. A lot of these kids are first-time varsity kids and they have to figure out knowing the count, knowing the situation and knowing what we’re trying to do at the plate.”
Hallettsville pitchers issued 10 walks and hit two batters.
“The last four games we’re averaging 10 walks a game, which is pretty brutal,” Briscoe said. “There are spurts where we’re good. But then there times where we walk three straight batters. We just have to be more consistent.”
Shiner will try to carry its momentum into district play.
“We’ve been hitting, throwing strikes and the dugout gets into the game and has a lot of energy,” Patek said. “We don’t let things bother us when it doesn’t go our way.”
Jimmy Appelt Tournament
Shiner 10, Hallettsville 1
Shiner 011 140 3 – 10 9 1
Hallettsville 100 000 0 – 1 1 4
W: A.J. Patek. L: Chase Janak. Highlights: (S) Patek 4.1 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, HP, 5 SO, 2-for-5, 2B; Bryce Filip 2.2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 SO; Jared Shimek 2-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Christian Wagner 2-for-4, R; Ty Winkenwerder 1-for-2, R. (H) Dylan Vornsand 1-for-3, 2B. Records: Shiner 10-1; Hallettsville 3-6.
