KENEDY — Shiner doesn’t want to use its youthful lineup as an excuse.
The Lady Comanches feature three freshmen, three sophomores and no seniors in their starting lineup and still expect to make a deep playoff run.
Shiner’s young group delivered 26 runs to sweep Charlotte 12-2 and 14-1 in an area round doubleheader at the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex on Thursday.
The Lady Comanches (25-6) will face the winner of Saturday’s winner-take-all game between Weimar and Riviera in the regional quarterfinals next week.
In four games against Charlotte this season, the Lady Comanches have outscored the Trojanettes 52-9. They swept a doubleheader against Charlotte on March 19.
“I’m so proud of each and every one of these girls and their accomplishments, and how we’ve grown since the last time we played them,” said junior catcher Teresa Olivas. “It was so much more energetic and so much more lively. I was very proud of our girls for that.”
Kailey Boedeker delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning of Game 1 to seal the mercy-rule victory for the Lady Comanches. It capped a six-run inning.
Shiner scored 11 of its 14 runs in the final three innings of Game 2 to complete the sweep.
After falling behind 2-1 in the top of the third in Game 1 on an error by Olivas, the junior catcher responded with an RBI single to tie the game.
Olivas' first of two RBIs in the game sparked a five-run inning for Shiner.
The junior went on to finish the doubleheader 4-for-7 with four RBIs.
“We always talk about adversity and looking for the next pitch, looking for the next opportunity,” said coach Jason Keller. “Hopefully we’ve learned there’s always a next one. We get a chance to redeem ourselves on the next pitch. We did that tonight with multiple players tonight.”
Alaya and Kailey Boedeker combined to go 5-for-14 at the plate with eight RBIs.
Alaya, a sophomore, delivered a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning of the second game. Kailey, a freshman, had a two-run double to complete Shiner's five-run outburst in the fifth inning of Game 2.
"We have expectations," Keller said. "When they have the pressure and the expectations, they're gonna go meet them."
Sophomore Paeden Vincik picked up the win in the circle in both games after pitching 11 total innings, allowing four hits and three runs — all unearned. Vincik, who struck out 129 batters a year ago, racked up 13 total strikeouts in the doubleheader.
After facing 14 batters in the first three innings, she retired five of the next seven batters for two scoreless innings to notch the victory in the first game.
She allowed a hit and a walk to leadoff the second inning of Game 2 before retiring 12 of the next 13 batters.
Vincik credited the big third inning in Game 1 as a calming influence.
“The first few innings I was tired, I couldn’t spin the ball. I couldn’t move it because I was focused on not messing up,” Vincik said. “During the second game, I kept telling myself to stay loose, hit your spots. That’s basically what happened.”
Regardless of the opponent in the third round, the Lady Comanches know there is more work to be done.
“There’s some areas where we need to grow and improve for us to reach the fourth or fifth round,” Keller said. “That’s what we talked about after the game, there’s always room for improvement.”
Class 2A Area Round
Shiner 12-14, Charlotte 2-1
Game 1
Charlotte 101 00 — 2 2 4
Shiner 015 06 — 12 9 3
W: Paeden Vincik. L: Ashley Gaitan. Highlights: (C) Mia Campos 1-for-2, 1 RBI; (S) Callie Sevcik 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R; Teresa Olivas 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 3B; Kailey Boedeker 2-for-3, 2 RBI.
---
Game 2
Shiner 120 425 — 14 12 1
Charlotte 000 001 — 1 2 5
W: Vincik. L: Aubry Escamilla. Highlights: (S) Alaya Boedeker 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1 3B, 1 HR; Olivas 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; K. Boedeker 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 2Bl; Riley Rainosek 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; (C) Gaitan 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Records: Shiner 25-6; Charlotte 20-8-1.
