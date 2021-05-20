HALLETTSVILLE — Shiner has carried its regular-season success over into the playoffs.
The Comanches have continued to get good pitching, play good defense and be opportunistic on offense.
“Everyday in practice we put in a lot of hard work,” said pitcher Ty Winkenwerder. ”All the dedication is showing out here on the field.”
Shiner used the same formula and rolled to a 10-0 win over Thrall in Game 1 of its Class 2A regional quarterfinal series Thursday night at Municipal Park Field.
“We don’t let up,” said first baseman A.J. Patek. “That’s what we try to do. We’re just going to keep battling and play to the last out.”
The Comanches improved to 28-2 and will attempt to wrap up the series in Game 2, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday in Mumford.
If the Tigers (24-5-1) win, Game 3 would be at 4 p.m. Saturday in Wimberley.
Shiner scored in all five ot its at-bats, getting eight hits and taking advantage of six Thrall errors.
“It’s a good baseball team over there and we were able to capitalize on some of their mistakes,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. ”That’s what we’ve got to continue to do when the opportunity presents itself.”
The Comanches scored two runs on two hits in the first inning, and Patek led off the second by blasting a pitch over the right-field wall for his second home run of the season.
“I’d say it was a mistake pitch,” Patek said. “He threw it low and inside and the ball looked like it was coming in slow motion.”
Winkenwerder allowed only two hits, but walked four while recording five strikeouts.
"The coaching staff is giving me great pitches to throw and I’m willing to throw it where I need to and execute pitches,” he said. “All that credit goes to my teammates out in the field. They helped me through all the rough innings I had.”
Shiner has now won its five playoff games by a combined score of 51-1.
“When you get into a series, you can save some arms,” Boedeker said. “I was proud of our guys for being able to finish it right there. Our guys play one inning at a time and they don’t worry about the scoreboard. They’re just competitive and it’s been successful for them so far.”
The Comanches hope to use the same formula in Game 2.
“We keep putting the ball in play,” Patek said. “We’re keeping the strikeouts low. As long as you put the ball in play, you’re giving yourself a chance.”
Class 2A Quarterfinal Game 1
Shiner 10, Thrall 0
Thrall 000 00 — 0 2 6
Shiner 232 12 — 10 8 0
Two outs when game-ending run scored
W: Ty Winkenwerder. L: Luke Williams. Highlights: (T) Brody Salas 1-for-2, 2B. (S) Ty Winkenwerder 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 SO; A.J. Patek 1-for-2, solo HR, 2 R; Christian Wagner 2-for-3, R; Cash Shows 2-for-2; Connor Winkenwerder 1-for-2, 2B, 2 R. Records: Thrall 24-5-1; Shiner 28-2.
