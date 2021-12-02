It was a full house at Victoria's Memorial Stadium for Thursday's Class 2A, Division I regional final between Refugio and Shiner.
What is normally a close contest between two of the top teams in the state turned into a blowout as Shiner led 35-7 at halftime in a 55-14 victory.
Dalton Brooks carried Shiner's offense with six rushing touchdowns and Doug Brooks added two.
Tyler Bishop intercepted Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown in the first half.
Eziyah Bland's rushing touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters were Refugio’s only points of the game.
Shiner advances to play the winner of Friday's Timpson-Centerville game.
For a full recap of Thursday's game between the Comanches and Bobcats, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition and Advosports.com.
