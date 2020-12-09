SHINER — Zane Rhodes loves to blitz when he lines up at outside linebacker.
Rhodes got the opportunity in Shiner’s Class 2A, Division I quarterfinal game against Refugio at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“Honestly, when I didn’t see the back block me, I was ready for a kill shot,” Rhodes said. “It was wide open.”
Rhodes hit Refugio quarterback Caleb Hessseltine on his blind side, forcing a fumble that was recovered by teammate A.J. Patek.
The Comanches went on to take a 24-13 win and advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2013.
Shiner (12-0) will take on Timpson (14-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney.
“This defense is very talented,” Rhodes said. “As the season has gone on we’ve gotten better tackling and tackling in space.”
The Comanches have limited opponents to an average of 11 points per game, that includes 34 points scored by Hallettsville, which is playing in the Class 3A, Division I semifinals.
“We knew we could put some good athletes on the field,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “It was going to take some time to get their fits done properly. Throughout the course of the season, we could see improvements every game. They worked extremely hard and they take a lot of pride in their technique and individual work. There have been results. At this time of year, you have to play really good defense.”
Shiner’s defense will be put to the test by Timpson. The Bears have averaged over 53 points per game and have not scored less than 34 points in any game.
“We had a lot to prepare for in the Refugio game,” said linebacker Colter Darilek. “We did a lot of studying and the coaches did a lot of studying and we hope that carries over for this game.”
Timpson is led by running back Braden Courtney, a junior, and freshman quarterback Terry Bussey.
“It’s going to be one of the fastest teams we’ve faced all year overall,” Boedeker said. “They’re going to make us defend the whole field. We’re going to have to play fast, but we also have to play physical.”
A strong point for the Shiner defense has been its front, which has made it difficult for teams to run the ball with any consistency.
“They’re returners and they got a lot of time last year,” Boedeker said. “We can throw a lot of different things, put them in a lot of different spots and move them around a bunch and they have no problem in making any adjustments into any of the defensive schemes we have. It’s a blessing to have people who can do that and do it well.”
Shiner’s experience has also been a bonus in minimizing mistakes.
“Our coaches teach us to play technique,” Rhodes said. “I think we play technique really well. We also help each other when we need help with other stuff. I mean, it’s a great team to be on.”
The Comanches are a win away from playing for their third state championship and first since 2004.
“I think it’s super important,” Darilek said. “Not just for the team, but for the whole community. It’s something that’s super special.”
“I really feel this is the year for us,” Rhodes added. “We’ve played hard all year and I’ve been looking for this moment for a long time.”
NOTES: Shiner will be the home team.
The state final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
