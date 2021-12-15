ARLINGTON — Shiner faced its toughest test of the season in Wednesday's Class 2A, Division I state championship against Hawley.
But the Comanches closed the game with 33 unanswered points as Shiner won its second straight state title, fourth overall, with a 40-12 victory.
Shiner overcame lost fumbles from Dalton Brooks and Tyler Bishop to lead 21-12 at halftime via two touchdown runs from Dalton Brooks and one from Doug Brooks.
Hawley's defense kept it in the game and the Bears scored on a rushing touchdown from Diontay Ramon and a receiving touchdown by Will Scott from Rodey Hooper.
Ryan Peterson opened the second half with an interception and Dalton Brooks responded with his third touchdown of the night.
Dalton Brooks and Eli Fric added interceptions of their own in the third quarter. Doug Brooks and Makylin Burchell added rushing touchdowns and Tyler Bishop added a receiving score as Shiner closed out the victory.
For a full recap of Wednesday's game between the Comanches and Bearcats, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition and Advosports.com.
