WEIMAR — Ryan Peterson understood what was at stake for Shiner when it went on the road to play Weimar.
The outright District 28-2A lead was on the line for two teams ranked in the top five of the state poll.
But Peterson was determined not to put too much pressure on himself.
“I was just trying to move the ball around and I was just trying to get outs,” he said. “I was just trying to throw strikes and mix up my pitches. It was a good night.”
Peterson struck out 12 over five innings to lead the No. 1 Comanches (13-2, 3-0) to an 8-2 win over the No. 5 Wildcats (10-4-1, 2-1) on Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Park Strickland Field.
“It was a gutsy performance,” Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker said of Peterson. “We knew those guys were going to come out and battle in the box and try to make contact. He made some big pitches. He didn’t get rattled when they started hitting it a little bit.”
Peterson scattered five hits, walked one and hit a batter while throwing 92 pitches before Connor Winkenwerder came on to pitch two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts.
“Our game plan is about pitch counts, understanding velocity and location and getting our timing down,” said Weimar coach Ray Ramos. “With two strikes, you’ve got to protect the plate and put the ball in play and give yourself a chance.”
The Comanches backed their pitchers with six hits and played errorless defense.
“We talked about it the first day of practice that we want to perform well,” Boedeker said. “There are key things were going to have to do to play well against teams like Weimar and one is pitch well and play good defense.”
Shiner scored three runs in the first inning on a single by Peterson, a triple by Drew Wenske, a single by Bryce Filip and a wild pitch.
“We just practiced trying to put the bat on the ball and we did a pretty good job just trying to put the bat on the ball,” Peterson said. “We didn’t want to do too much.”
“The start of the game was big for us being able to get those first two hits and get three runs,” Boedeker added. “I think our kids saw we can do this.”
Weimar pitchers Trenton Chenard and Brady Henke combined for 12 strikeouts. The Wildcats out-hit Shiner 8-6.
But Weimar committed six errors and was hurt by wild pitches and passed balls.
“That was absolutely the difference in the game,” Ramos said. “Generally speaking, one error equals one run in the game of baseball. Against quality teams, you can’t give them free outs. That’s a very good ballclub over there and they deserve the ranking and acclamation because they’re every bit of good.”
The Comanches will most likely maintain their top ranking, but realize they’ll see Weimar again next month in Shiner.
“They had a pretty strong lineup,” Peterson said. “I thought I did a pretty good job keeping it in the zone, just trying to keep it in the zone. They’re a good team so we’ll have to do the same next time.”
District 28-2A
Shiner 8, Weimar 2
Shiner 300 120 2 – 8 6 0
Weimar 100 010 1 – 2 8 6
W: Ryan Peterson. L: Trenton Chenard. Highlights: (S) Peterson 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 12 SO, 1 BB, 2-for-4, 2B; Drew Wenske 1-for-3, 3B, R; Bryce Filip 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI; Connor Winkenwerder 1-for-3,RBI; A.J. Patek 1-for-4, 3B, RBI. (W) Brady Henke 2-for-4, 3B, 2R; Hunter Price 2-for-3, RBI; Chenard 1-for-3, RBI. Records: Shiner 13-2, 3-0; Weimar 10-4-1, 2-1.
