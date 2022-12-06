SHINER — Shiner was one win from the Class 2A, Region IV tournament last year
But the Lady Comanches fell to Normangee in the regional quarterfinals.
Shiner graduated only one senior from that team and opened the year with wins in eight of its first nine games entering Tuesday night.
“We definitely have a lot of potential,” said junior forward Rylee Vancura. “We pretty much have our whole team back. There’s a lot of people saying … They’re rooting for us. So, that’s always good when people have our backs.”
Shiner dropped only its second game of the season in a 52-37 loss to Class 3A No. 20 Columbus at the Shiner gym Tuesday.
Ally Tribe, a junior at Columbus and UTSA volleyball commit, accounted for a game-high 16 points while Treasure Upson and Karlee Mathis each had 14.
“I just wanted to go into the game and make a good example for the girls,” said Vancura, who tallied 14 points and six rebounds. “I mean there’s a lot of things I have to work on, but I feel like I did pretty good down there.”
Columbus (8-2) held the Lady Comanches (8-2) without a field goal for 5:56 in the second quarter while going on a 7-1 run to extend its lead to 27-17 at the time and eventually 29-19 at halftime.
Shiner shot 2 of 8 from the field in the second quarter, including 0 of 2 from 3-pointers.
“Their big girl (Ally Tribe) is pretty good,” said Shiner head coach Ray Neal. “Their bigs are pretty good. We had a couple of crucial turnovers. You can’t do that against teams like that.”
Morgan Lenehan ended the drought with a layup with under a minute left in the first half.
She finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
“Since I’m tall, I feel I need to help carry my team in rebounds and all those balls should be mine,” Lenehan said. “On defense, I need to go up and grab the ball, get it from them. On offense, I need to be there on the backside for help and just be there. I try my best, obviously, and I think we have other girls on our team that are great at rebounding, too.”
Shiner was able to get out to a 12-7 lead with 2:42 left in the first quarter thanks to seven turnovers by Columbus and four points each by Lenehan and Vancura. The Lady Comanches also benefited from a clean first quarter in which they committed two turnovers.
Shiner committed 12 while Columbus was charged with 16 on Tuesday.
“Turnovers have been kind of our nemesis,” Neal said. “Free throws have been our nemesis a little bit in games like that. You’ve got to put them in the back. But those will come with time. We’ll get there.”
Non-District
Columbus 52, Shiner 37
Points: (C) Treasure Upson 14, Ally Tribe 16, Karlee Mathis 14, Madyson Carter 6; (S) Rylee Vancura 14, Morgan Lenehan 12, Haley Patek 4.
Halftime: Columbus 29-19. 3-pointers: (C) Upson, Mathis; (S) None. Records: Columbus 8-2; Shiner 8-2.