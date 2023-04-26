FLATONIA — Carson Schuette knew he was in line to relieve Ryan Peterson when the Shiner starter his pitch limit after five innings.
Schutte immediately got into a jam when Flatonia’s Reese Ramirez led off with a single, went to second on an error, and took third on a wild pitch.
“I was just trying to stay calm,” Schuette said. “I was trying to throw strikes and get out of it.”
Schuette struck out the next three batters and the No. 1 Comanches pushed across the decisive run in the top of the seventh to claim a 2-1 District 29-2A win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Mike Schultz Legion Field.
Shiner improved to 22-3 on the season and wrapped up the district championship with a 12-0 record. Flatonia (15-4) finished second with a 10-2 record.
“That was a big moment for Carson,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “He’s a young pitcher who has a really bright future, and he really stepped up big for us tonight.”
The game was delayed 55 minutes by lightning, but the wait didn’t prevent Peterson or Flatonia starter Dayton Cliffe from giving their teams a chance to win.
Peterson worked five innings, yielding only one hit, four walks and an unearned run, while striking out 12.
“Ryan’s a bulldog,” Boedeker said. “He got in some jams there where we had to work out of. Credit to him for keeping his composure and being able to get out of those innings without something erupting on us. I’m proud of the whole group for that.”
Cliffe gave up one run on four hits, one walk and a hit batter, while striking out 14 before exiting after the sixth inning.
“Dayton pitched an unbelievable game,” said Flatonia head coach Rodney Stryk. “He had great command, got out of a couple of jams and there were a couple of innings where he just dominated. It’s a shame that we wasted a performance like that, but we’ve got to get more than two hits.”
Shiner’s Cale Shows led off the seventh with a base hit and went to second when Caleb Lehnert put down a bunt that stayed fair down the third-base line for a hit. Peterson walked to load the bases.
Flatonia reliever Titan Targac got the first out on a fielder’s choice at home plate, but hit Keenan Hailey with a pitch to force in a run.
“We were in a lot of pressure spots tonight in the batter’s box, on the mound, defensively and I’m very proud of our kids for finding a way,” Boedeker said. “I told them we absolutely get better from games like this and both teams got better.”
Flatonia got two runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Schuette got a pop out and a fielder’s choice grounder to secure the win.
“We got a lot of confidence against them after they beat us so badly the first time,” Stryk said. “We were in the ballgame until the very end. We actually had a chance. We had a runner on third and didn’t score. We don’t put a ball in play and that’s tough to swallow. Hopefully, we’ll see those guys down the road.”
District 29-2A
Shiner 2, Flatonia 1
Shiner 100 000 1 — 2 6 2
Flatonia 001 000 0 — 1 2 1
W: Carson Schuette. L: Titan Targac, Highlights: (S) Schuette 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K, 1-for-4, RBI; Ryan Peterson 5 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 4 BB, 12 K; Drew Wenske 2-for-3, R. (F) Dayton Cliffe 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 HP, 13 K, 1-for-4; Reese Ramirez 1-for-2. Records: Shiner 22-3, 12-0; Flatonia 15-4, 10-2.