SHINER — Ryan Peterson isn’t concerned about how many strikeouts he has in a game.

Peterson’s goal every time he takes the mound is to keep the opposing team off the scoreboard.

“I just try to stay in the zone,” Peterson said, “I try to throw strikes and keep them off-balance. Strikeouts are great, ground outs, and fly outs are great. Any out is great. You’re just trying to get outs.”

Shiner’s pitchers have done an excellent job of recording outs during its run to a third consecutive Class 2A regional final appearance.

The Comanches (29-4) will go into their best-of-three series against Johnson City (24-8), which begins at 7 p.m. Thursday in Marion, having allowed three runs in 43 innings during the postseason.

“Our pitching has been consistent and that’s what we expect out of those guys,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “They put a lot of time into it and they’ve been very effective up to this point.”

Peterson, who has signed with Sam Houston State, has not allowed a run in his four starts.

Drew Wenske, who has signed with Texas-Permian Basin, has yielded three in his four starts, and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of Shiner’s 9-2 regional semifinal clinching win over Mumford.

“I think pitching in the playoffs helps me,” Weske said. “It motivates me to do better. “I just try to get the pitches that I want to get across and get the batters to do what I want them to do.”

Peterson also enjoys pitching in pressure situations.

“In the playoffs, it means a lot more because it’s win or go home,” he said. “You just keep the same mentality and keep pitching how you know how to pitch.”

Bryce Nerada has caught Peterson and Wenske all season, and isn’t surprised by their success in the playoffs.

“It’s amazing the way they can do that,” Nerada said. “We were in that situation last year. It’s just practice, good coaches, good bullpen sessions. They just know where to put the ball.”

The Comanches have backed their pitchers with good defense, committing only two errors in the series against Mumford.

“We want to attack the strike zone and let our defense play,” Boedeker said. “Our pitchers buy into that. It’s not always about getting a strikeout. They’re great but we have those guys behind them and we expect them to make the play when the ball is put in play.”

Putting the ball in play will be critical for Shiner against Johnson City, which features two left-handed starters.

“They have two lefties that everybody knows about who are really good pitchers,” Boedeker said. “The key there for us is putting the ball in play. We have to limit our strikeouts and have good approaches and we’re going to have to make in-game adjustments.”